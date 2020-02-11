Women In Bio Names Selexis Director of Business Development and Licensing Jessica Bosc as President

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, today announced that Women In Bio (WIB) has named Jessica Bosc, Selexis Director of Business Development and Licensing, as the organization’s President following a one-year term as President-Elect. Ms. Bosc began volunteering with WIB’s Greater Boston chapter in 2016. Her new role with WIB became effective January 1, 2020.

“Women In Bio is an organization of deeply committed professionals providing support for women at every career stage, from the classroom to the boardroom. Through my volunteer efforts with WIB, I’ve been able to leverage my passion for mentorship and work alongside scores of like-minded women working to make positive and lasting changes in our industry,” said Ms. Bosc. “I am deeply honored to continue leading WIB in my new role as President.”

“We’re proud of Jessica’s achievements with Women In Bio and congratulate her on being selected to serve as President,” said Igor Fisch, PhD, CEO, Selexis SA. “Fostering equality is non-negotiable at Selexis as part of one of our core values, which is caring. We care about our mission and our people, and believe that our compassion and empathy are the driving forces behind our success. This is one of the reasons we’ve earned recognition as a Great Place to Work® in Switzerland for the last two years. We fully support Jessica’s contributions to Women In Bio and her efforts to transform the life sciences careers of women on our team and beyond.”

At Selexis, Ms. Bosc is responsible for growing and maintaining Selexis partner relationships in the Eastern part of the United States. Prior to Selexis, Ms. Bosc was business development manager, Northeast for Cytovance Biologics, Inc. where she designed, directed and executed business development activities for mammalian, microbial and flex contract development and manufacturing services. She also spent four years at Sartorius-Stedim Biotech, formerly TAP Biosystems, as an applications specialist-ambr® systems. Previously Ms. Bosc spent more than a decade in scientific roles of increasing responsibility at organizations such as Laureate Biopharmaceutical Services, Inc., Percivia, LLC., BioProcessors, Corp., and Immunogen. She was awarded a Master of Science at Tufts University, and completed her Bachelor of Science at Colgate University.

About Women In Bio (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support women employed in the field of life sciences, from the classroom to the boardroom, WIB is a multifaceted organization with 13 chapters in North America. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting diversity and inclusion for women of all ages in their lifelong journey; in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit www.womeninbio.org.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 125 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of six commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company’s technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

- Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005060/en/