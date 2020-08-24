Women-Owned Alluma Tech Rebrands as VIVID Signs Inc.

VIVID Signs To Be Led By A New Generation of Management

Laura Dvorak, President of Alluma Tech announced today that the company has rebranded as VIVID Signs Inc.

“For the last 20 years, Alluma Tech Inc has been a leader in the sign industry producing the brightest and best LED, neon and illuminated signs. We are excited to announce a rebranding of our company to reflect both the evolution of our business and its vision for the future. Effective immediately our company will be called VIVID Signs Inc.,” said Dvorak.

“We are a proud female owned and operated business with a strong focus on the artistry of branding to help our customers receive strong market attention. VIVID Sign’s new logo and website have been created to clearly capture our company’s focus on exceptional signs and designs. Our team of designers and marketing experts are equipped to turn your ideas into signage to promote your brand. In times like these when your budget really matters VIVID Signs is here to provide great pricing and quality you can rely on. Stop by vivid-signs.com to check out our unique designs which display Art Brought to Light. Welcome to VIVID,” said Dvorak.

About VIVID Signs

For more information visit www.vivid-signs.com. VIVID Signs has the right POS solution for you. Whether you need a captivating neon sign, an LED back bar display or tap handles as unique as your company itself we’ve got what you need. Every day the VIVID Sign team puts their hearts into creating industry leading and award winning signs of all shapes, sizes, and types. Whether you know which sign you want or are looking to create something unique to your brand, our sales and design team are here to help make your ideas a reality.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005587/en/