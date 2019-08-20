Women in Asset Management Awards Shortlists Ocean Park's Terri Spath in Systematic Category

Women in Asset Management New York, an inaugural awards series recognizing the outstanding innovation achieved by women in the world of asset management, has shortlisted Terri Spath, CIO at Ocean Park Asset Management, a Santa Monica-based asset management firm, in the Systematic category. The awards ceremony announcing the 2019 winners in 15 different categories will take place at the Cipriani restaurant on 42nd Street in New York City on September 12, 2019.

“Everyone at Ocean Park is delighted to see Terri recognized for the impact she has had within the industry and at our firm in particular. We’ll be watching and supporting her and all the other top notch professionals who have been shortlisted when the winners are chosen in September,” said Ken Sleeper, Ocean Park principal and co-founder.

Terri Spath is one of seven women shortlisted in the Systematic category, which honors “a woman who has played a leading role within the sphere of systematic investing either at an asset manager, a rating agency/fund research company.”

“I couldn’t be happier to be counted among these incredible women whose contributions continue to shape the industry,” said Ms. Spath. “It is because of their work that the asset management industry will continue to evolve, and honoring the achievements of women is crucial to improving the industry and elevating future generations of capable and effective women in asset management.”

The Women in Asset Management Awards aims to shine a light on women who are paving the way for gender parity.

A disheartening imbalance of women at senior-level positions within the U.S. investment industry is visible more than ever in 2019. A recent study by Catalyst, a New York–based non-profit focused on women’s inclusion in the workplace, found that women hold just 16.1 percent of executive and senior-level positions. According to the Wall Street Journal and data provider Morningstar only seven percent of investment managers in the $15 trillion U.S. mutual-fund industry in 2015 were female, down from 10 percent in 2009. The inaugural Women in Asset Management Awards will act as a flagship and high-profile platform for the asset management industry’s wide-reaching diversity efforts by honoring deserving women in a variety of categories.

Ocean Park has long been a thought leader in tactical management with an emphasis on risk mitigation. The term “absolute return” is a relatively recent one, but starting in the mid-1980s, Ocean Park independently developed an absolute return philosophy, and several strategies to apply that. The firm is focused on helping retirees and other conservative investors preserve and grow their wealth.

Since 1988 it has been Ocean Park’s goal to helping retirees and other conservative investors preserve and grow their wealth. Through the years, Ocean Park has fine-tuned an investment approach specifically designed to limit downside risk and to provide returns that conservative investors would deem satisfying, by reflecting Ocean Park’s current market and manager views. Using decades of strategic research and demonstrated risk management disciplines, Ocean Park strives to help clients of financial advisors meet their specific investment goals.

