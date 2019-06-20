Women in Manufacturing Conference Slated to “Reach Greater Heights” in Mile-High City

Nearly 500 industry women expected at largest ever SUMMIT event this fall

The Women in Manufacturing® Association (WiM) announces that it will hold its ninth annual SUMMIT at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, CO, on September 9-11, 2019. WiM expects this year’s SUMMIT to be the largest in the organization’s history.

WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to providing year-round support for women in the manufacturing sector, and the annual SUMMIT is the highlight of the WiM calendar. The conference features tours of leading manufacturing facilities, inspiring keynote presentations, professional development sessions, roundtable discussions, and social events.

“The theme of this year’s SUMMIT is ‘Reaching Greater Heights,’ a message that reflects our association’s commitment to providing unparalleled support for women in the manufacturing sector as well as the unprecedented growth in opportunity we’re seeing for women in our industry,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “The WiM SUMMIT is an important part of our work to help women succeed and rise through the ranks of their companies.”

The conference has a reputation for attracting high-profile speakers, and this year is no exception. This includes keynote speaker Lisa Ryan, Chief Appreciation Strategist, Grategy, and presentations and discussion sessions led by industry executives such as (partial list):

Melanie Cook, Chief Operating Officer, GE Appliances, a Haier Company

Gina Max, Senior Director of Talent Management and Diversity, USG Corporation

Karen Norheim, Executive Vice President, American Crane and Equipment and Board Chair, Women in Manufacturing

Rue Patel, Plant Manager and Community Representative, General Mills

Steve Speich, Global Director Facilities Engineering and Factory Automation, John Deere

Joyce Swanke, Manufacturing Product Owner, Nextworld, and WiM Colorado Chapter Chair said, “Our local WiM Chapter is thrilled that this year’s SUMMIT takes place in Denver. An outstanding program is being planned that will feature presentations by industry leaders and tours of several notable plants, including CoorsTek, Davis Manufacturing, Leprino Foods, Lockheed Martin, and MillerCoors. The manufacturing industry in Colorado is strong and we are excited to share this with hundreds of manufacturing professionals.”

Generous sponsor support enables the SUMMIT to continue to grow. View the current list of sponsors and available opportunities on the WiM website.

In addition to SUMMIT sponsorships, many companies and individuals opt to show their support with donations to the Silent Auction, a popular component of the SUMMIT. All Silent Auction proceeds directly benefit the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF), which provides effective and affordable professional development opportunities for women in the manufacturing industry.

Registration for SUMMIT 2019 is open. To register, visit the website or contact Jackie Bloom at jbloom@womeninmfg.org.

Stay connected with WiM for updates about the event on Twitter: @WomeninMfg.

The Women in Manufacturing® Association is a more than 2,600-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in manufacturing. For more information about WiM, visit www.womeninmanufacturing.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005709/en/