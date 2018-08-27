Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation Board of Directors Announced

The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) is pleased to
announce the election of eight members to its 2018 Board of Directors.
The board is led by Chair Traci Tapani, President, Wyoming Machine,
Inc., Stacy, MN; Vice Chair Teresa Beach-Shelow, President, Superior
Joining Technologies, Inc., Machesney Park, IL; and Secretary/Treasurer
Kirste Webb, Executive Director, Visionary Center for Sustainable
Communities, Knoxville, TN.
Additional members of the WiMEF board are:
-
Sheila LaMothe, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Goyer
Management International, Lakewood Ranch, FL
-
Bernadette Palumbo, Vice President Human Resource Operations, BASF
Corp., Florham Park, NJ
-
Maryanne Spatola, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Solix, Inc.,
Parsippany, NJ
-
Kelli Wells, Executive Director, Education and Skills, GE Foundation,
Norwalk, CT
-
Gretchen Zierick, President, Zierick Manufacturing Corp., Mount Kisco,
NY
“I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding women to the WiMEF Board of
Directors,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “I look forward to
collaborating with these industry leaders as we work to ensure that
women in manufacturing have the opportunity to receive the education
necessary to succeed.”
Among the upcoming plans for the foundation include launching a “100
members strong” campaign to achieve $500,000 in donations from founding
members, creating an online mentoring platform for members, delivering
training that is more accessible to those on the shop floor and in
hourly ranks, and expanding WiM’s learning partnerships to provide
development offerings to a greater number of women in manufacturing.
The WiM Education Foundation (WiMEF) is the 501(c)(3) arm of Women in
Manufacturing® Association. WiMEF provides and supports effective
and affordable educational opportunities for women in manufacturing.
The Women in Manufacturing® Association is a more than
1,000-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting,
promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the
manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want
to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information,
improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring
programs and network with industry peers. WiM is the only national
association specifically dedicated to supporting women in the
manufacturing sector with year-round programming and a national
directory for women in the industry. For more information about
WiM, visit www.womeninmanufacturing.org.
