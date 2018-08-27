Log in
Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation Board of Directors Announced

08/27/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) is pleased to announce the election of eight members to its 2018 Board of Directors.

The board is led by Chair Traci Tapani, President, Wyoming Machine, Inc., Stacy, MN; Vice Chair Teresa Beach-Shelow, President, Superior Joining Technologies, Inc., Machesney Park, IL; and Secretary/Treasurer Kirste Webb, Executive Director, Visionary Center for Sustainable Communities, Knoxville, TN.

Additional members of the WiMEF board are:

  • Sheila LaMothe, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Goyer Management International, Lakewood Ranch, FL
  • Bernadette Palumbo, Vice President Human Resource Operations, BASF Corp., Florham Park, NJ
  • Maryanne Spatola, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Solix, Inc., Parsippany, NJ
  • Kelli Wells, Executive Director, Education and Skills, GE Foundation, Norwalk, CT
  • Gretchen Zierick, President, Zierick Manufacturing Corp., Mount Kisco, NY

“I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding women to the WiMEF Board of Directors,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “I look forward to collaborating with these industry leaders as we work to ensure that women in manufacturing have the opportunity to receive the education necessary to succeed.”

Among the upcoming plans for the foundation include launching a “100 members strong” campaign to achieve $500,000 in donations from founding members, creating an online mentoring platform for members, delivering training that is more accessible to those on the shop floor and in hourly ranks, and expanding WiM’s learning partnerships to provide development offerings to a greater number of women in manufacturing.

The WiM Education Foundation (WiMEF) is the 501(c)(3) arm of Women in Manufacturing® Association. WiMEF provides and supports effective and affordable educational opportunities for women in manufacturing.

The Women in Manufacturing® Association is a more than 1,000-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting women in the manufacturing sector with year-round programming and a national directory for women in the industry. For more information about WiM, visit www.womeninmanufacturing.org.


© Business Wire 2018
