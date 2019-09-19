Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT Returns Home to Cleveland for 10th Anniversary

The Women in Manufacturing® Association (WiM) will celebrate its 10th annual SUMMIT on September 28-30, 2020 in Cleveland, OH. The 2020 event will be a triumphant homecoming for the organization, which has its headquarters in the city and hosted its first annual conference there in 2011.

“The Women in Manufacturing Association was founded on the premise that together, women are stronger,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “Each year, we see that belief come to life as larger numbers of women attend our annual SUMMIT and leave with new skills and new connections to help them succeed and lead in the manufacturing sector. Next year, when we bring the SUMMIT home to Cleveland, we will be stronger than ever.”

Watch the WiM 2020 SUMMIT announcement video.

The popular SUMMIT is the highlight of WiM’s busy calendar of year-round programming dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing sector. The event features exclusive tours of leading manufacturing facilities, professional development sessions, roundtable discussions, and inspiring keynote presentations, as well as social and networking events.

“Over a decade of SUMMIT events, our attendance has increased from about 130 participants to nearly 500,” continued Grealis. “Along the way, the WiM SUMMIT has grown to become the premier educational and networking event for women in the manufacturing sector.”

The 2020 SUMMIT also will premiere the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame, designed to celebrate trailblazing women in the manufacturing industry and benefit the association’s education foundation. During the event, WiM will induct its inaugural class at a special awards gala. The Hall of Fame seeks to recognize women who have made exceptional contributions to the manufacturing industry and to the advancement of women in the field during the course of their established careers.

“For nearly a decade, WiM has been committed to ensuring that women are well represented and strongly supported in the manufacturing industry,” said WiM 2019 Board Chair Karen Norheim, president and COO of American Crane & Equipment Corp., Douglassville, PA. “The creation of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame is another step toward creating a world in which women are recognized for their legacy of leadership in our industry. We’re looking forward to saluting the women who have paved the way for a diverse manufacturing sector that offers rewarding jobs for all people.”

For more information about the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame or to nominate an outstanding woman leader, visit the WiM website or contact Jackie Bloom at 216-503-5700 or jbloom@womeninmfg.org.

The WiM SUMMIT and Hall of Fame are made possible by the support of sponsor organizations who are committed to the advancement of women in the manufacturing industry. View available opportunities.

The Women in Manufacturing® Association is a more than 2,600-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in manufacturing. For more information about WiM, visit www.womeninmanufacturing.org.

