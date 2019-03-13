Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Women of IFES: Q&A with Meriam Belghali

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) is at the forefront of innovative and inclusive work to provide citizens around the world with the fundamental human right to have a say in how they are governed. IFES' leadership in the field is comprised of a cadre of women professionals with firsthand experience administering elections in every region of the world. This Q&A is part of the 'Women of IFES' series, featuring stories throughout the month of March on the contributions of female IFES staff around the world and marking both Women's History Month in the United States and International Women's Day on March 8.

Here, IFES Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator for Tunisia Meriam Belghali discusses the many facets of political participation, the importance of impact measurement and her advice for young people interested in international development.

Click on 'CC' in the video player for closed captions.

Disclaimer

IFES - International Foundation for Electoral Systems published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 22:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36pTrump in 'No Rush' to Make Trade Deal With China -- Update
DJ
06:34pPRESS RELEASES : Joint Statement on U.S.-India Strategic Security Dialogue
PU
06:29pU.S. joins other nations in grounding 737 MAX jets after second crash
RE
06:29pWOMEN OF IFES : Q&A with Meriam Belghali
PU
06:28pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
06:28pU.S. joins other nations in grounding 737 MAX jets after second crash
RE
06:24pTED YOHO : Yoho, Rubio Fire Back in Defense of U.S. Farmers, Administration
PU
06:04pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : 2019 Canadian National Steel Bridge Competition Newsletter
PU
05:54pCIGI CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL GRAINS INSTITUTE : receives $6.2 million in funding from the Canadian Agricultural Partnership program
PU
05:46pU.K. Lawmakers Vote Against Leaving EU Without a Deal -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.