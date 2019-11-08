Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Women's Foodservice Forum Names Therese Gearhart as President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 07:01pm GMT

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) announced today that following an extensive search, Therese Gearhart has been selected to serve as the organization's new President and CEO. Gearhart will take over the role from Denny Marie Post who assumed the role while a formal search was conducted following Hattie Hill's retirement in June.

Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) logo (PRNewsfoto/Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF))

"We are thrilled to have someone of Therese's caliber join us to lead WFF. Her long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and her success in building diverse teams will be a great benefit to our organization," said Salli Setta, President and Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster and current WFF Board Chairperson. "We are confident she is the right person to bring our strategy to life and lead WFF into the future."

Gearhart is an international operations leader with more than 30 years of experience across several industries. She has global consumer marketing expertise and a record of growth and reinvention in complex global markets. Throughout her career Gearhart has developed a reputation for unlocking business performance by being an inclusive and authentic leader. A 20-year veteran of The Coca-Cola Company, Gearhart led Business Units in Latin Center and Southern Africa and spent six years working within the North America Foodservice business. She was also co-chair and a member of the company's Global Women's Leadership Council responsible for advising the CEO and executive leadership on strategies to accelerate the development and advancement of female talent.

"I am truly honored to lead WFF as we carry forward the organization's tremendous momentum and embrace fast-paced growth of our programs," said Gearhart. "I am grateful to our partners, who continue to entrust our organization to provide guidance and be at the forefront of advancing gender diversity and equality across the food service industry. My husband and three children are excited to be part of the WFF family and are equally inspired by our mission."

Gearhart will assume her new role effective immediately. Denny Marie Post will continue to serve on the Board as immediate past Chair.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM
Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-foodservice-forum-names-therese-gearhart-as-president-and-ceo-300954887.html

SOURCE Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pARAVIVE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pAMERIS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:35pABERDEEN STANDARD PRECIOUS METALS BASKET ETF TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:35pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : PSO Employees Primed Communities for Fresh Paint Days
PU
02:35pWE SALUTE YOU : Military Veterans Valued Members of AEP Workforce
PU
02:35pUNITED STATES STEEL : Vicki Hollub Named Chief Roughneck by U. S. Steel Tubular Products
AQ
02:35pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 8 November 2019
AQ
02:35pOAK VALLEY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pTEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
02:34pTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group