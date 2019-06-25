Log in
Women's Hormone Network Launches November Symposium for Medical Practitioners: 21st Century Hormone Advancements

06/25/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women’s Hormone Network announced its upcoming educational hormone symposium for medical practitioners. Entitled, 21st Century Hormone Advancements: The Practitioner’s Comprehensive Guide to Bioidentical Hormones through Menopause and Andropause, the symposium will be held November 7-10, 2019 at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum, 7905 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618.

Women today are living longer and therefore asking more and more questions about how to take control of their bodies through the aging process. WHN’s objective is to promote, advocate, and advance women's wellbeing and longevity through clinical research and education about the benefits of Physiologic Restoration (PR) to reduce the symptoms of hormone imbalance and degenerative decline.

The symposium, facilitated by WHN, is designed for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physician’s assistants, and other healthcare providers involved with supporting patient use of hormones. It is intended to provide the most comprehensive overview of a variety of methods to replace and restore hormones in women and men. The experts will showcase in-depth strategies on how to optimize hormones through low dose static replacement, hormone pellet implants, and rhythmically dosed Physiologic Restoration (PR). Additionally, treatment approaches will be covered relating to PCOS, breast cancer, prostate cancer, sleep and stress issues, transgender reassignment advances, sexual dysfunction, heart disease, BPH and lower urinary tract symptoms, and infertility.

The symposium speakers are well-known expert practitioners in the field of hormone replacement therapy and include: Barbi Barrett, MD, Ron Rothenberg, MD, Mike Hua, PharmD, Julie Taguchi, MD, Andrew Jurow, MD, Gretchen Jones, PA-C, Uzzi Reiss, MD, Felice L. Gersh, MD, Rebecca Provorse, ND, Kristin Hart, RN, FNP, and Stephen Center, MD. The symposium schedule spans four days.
             
Early bird registration for the symposium is available for $395.00 until July 31, $495.00 until September 30th, 2019 and then $595.00 until the day of the event. Those interested in attending may call 1-888 614-1044 or register at https://www.womenshormonenetwork.org/upcoming_events/7

About Women’s Hormone Network (WHN)
A registered 501©3 not-for-profit corporation, WHN is a group of professionals dedicated to providing a platform that showcases the most accurate, scientific and medically advanced information on hormone health, using Physiologic Restoration (PR).

Media Contact:                                                                                                
Kristin Gabriel Atwood                                                                                 
Marcom New Media                                                                                     
Kristin@marcomnewmedia.com 
213.840.6978                                                                                                     

Conference Contact:
Caren Abdela
Women’s Hormone Network
info@womenshormonenetwork.org 
888.614.1044

© GlobeNewswire 2019
