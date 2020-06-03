Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Women's Intimate Care Products Market 2020-2024 | Premiumization of Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the women's intimate care products market and it is poised to grow by USD 299.26 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005427/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women's Intimate Care Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women's Intimate Care Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Women's Intimate Care Products Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CCA Industries Inc., Combe Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi, The Honey Pot Company LLC, The Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Premiumization of products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/women-intimate-care-products-market-industry-analysis

Women's Intimate Care Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Women's Intimate Care Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40251

Women's Intimate Care Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our women's intimate care products market report covers the following areas:

  • Women's Intimate Care Products Market Size
  • Women's Intimate Care Products Market Trends
  • Women's Intimate Care Products Market Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the women's intimate care products market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Women's Intimate Care Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist women's intimate care products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the women's intimate care products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the women's intimate care products market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of women's intimate care products market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of natural intimate care products
  • Adoption of omnichannel retailing
  • Brand loyalty among customers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CCA Industries Inc.
  • Combe Inc.
  • Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Sanofi
  • The Honey Pot Company LLC
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unicharm Corp.
  • Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aINGENICO GROUP : PSD2 - Ingenico's new SCA Accelerator Suite speeds up compliance
GL
09:47aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:47aFRONTLINE : FRO - Announces Launching of ATM Equity Offering - Frontline
AQ
09:46aEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration set to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S., sources say
RE
09:46aARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:46aOver PLN 7.4 billion paid into the state budget
PU
09:46aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Provides Quarterly Earnings Release Dates For 2021
PR
09:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Oil Company held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting
PU
09:46aUV LED Technology Market 2020-2024 | Ban on Mercury-Based Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:46aBig Data Trends 2020 | Quantzig Explores the Recent Advances and Trends in Big Data
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group