WomenHeart : Welcomes Celina Gorre as New Chief Executive Officer

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease, announces Celina Gorre as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“Celina brings more than 15 years of experience in global health, corporate social responsibility, and research funding to our organization,” said Barbara Tombros, WomenHeart Board Chair. “After nearly a year of searching, all of our stakeholders are excited to begin working with Celina as we continue to provide support, education, advocacy, and hope to millions of women.”

Most recently, Gorre served as executive director of the Global Alliance for Chronic Diseases (GACD). In that role, she led the GACD Secretariat team based in London. Previously, she was the managing director of the Foundation for the United Nations Global Compact where she headed up the private sector funding team and lead the overall development and management of the New York-based nonprofit. She also worked in the field with United Nations Populations Fund and UNICEF in Angola as a senior HIV/AIDS advisor. She consulted the government of Angola on its HIV strategy, child survival, and nutrition programs, and local companies on their social and community investments.

“I am thrilled to be joining WomenHeart and to have the opportunity to engage with WomenHeart Champions to drive the organization’s mission to educate women about their greatest health threat, reduce misdiagnosis, and improve access to care,” said Gorre. “As WomenHeart celebrates its 20th anniversary this year I look forward to building upon the work of the last two decades as we continue the work of improving the health and quality of life of women living with or at risk of heart disease, and to advocate for their benefit.”

Gorre also has extensive experience developing health and social programs for multinational companies. She has worked for the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (now GBCHealth), guiding companies such as Nike, Volkswagen, Colgate, American Express, and Chevron, on their strategy implementation for employees, consumers, and in communities. She also led global training for Gap Inc.‘s social responsibility department. She holds a Bachelor's degree in psychology, a Master’s in Public Health in epidemiology, both from UCLA and a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University. She will start on June 1.

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

As the leading voice for the nearly 48 million American women living with or at risk of heart disease, WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the nation's only patient-centered organization solely dedicated to advancing women's heart health through patient support, community education, and advocacy. To donate, visit www.womenheart.org.

