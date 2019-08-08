Log in
Won't hesitate to take steps to fend off economic risks - Japan's Motegi

08/08/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday the government would not hesitate to take additional action to support the economy if risks to growth materialised.

But he said the April-June gross domestic product (GDP) data, released on Friday, showed the economy continued to recover moderately on robust private consumption and capital expenditure.

"We need to be vigilant to the impact of the U.S.-China trade tensions and global economic developments. But there's no change to our view a moderate economic recovery continues thanks to the support from domestic demand," Motegi told a news conference after the GDP data.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

