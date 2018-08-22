Wonder Workshop Introduces New Applied Robotics Curriculum for Middle Schools that Gives Students Voice and Choice in STEM Learning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonder Workshop, creators of Dash & Dot robots used in over 20,000 elementary schools worldwide, has released a new applied robotics curriculum to help students discover their own pathways of STEM learning. The curriculum, tailored to middle schools using Wonder Workshop’s award-winning Cue robots, applies to Block-based coding, JavaScript, and state-machine-based Wonder programming interface. It also implements a 3-year scope & sequence, CSTA & ISTE alignment, Common Core & NGSS Standards, and Code.org Connections.



Students in middle school want to express themselves more independently and feel in control of their learning, which is why teachers are integrating more student voice and choice in their classrooms. At the same time, teachers want to introduce students to multiple programming paradigms when teaching computer science, preferably through personal, meaningful projects and scaffolded activities that integrate multiple cross-curricular subject matters. They also want project-based learning and design thinking so that students can become independent learners.

The Wonder Workshop middle school robotics curriculum introduces students to three different programming paradigms through a single robot, giving students the ability to scale their programming skills at their own pace. With more than 100 choices in each unit, the curriculum provides a vast universe of learning progressions.

The curriculum also encourages students to follow the design process from ideation to reflection, allowing them to express their unique voice in their learning. In addition, teachers are supported with tools to implement the curriculum with ease, including a 12-hour online professional development course.

“Our mission with Cue robots is to give students choice and voice in their learning, and middle school teachers the tools to implement open-ended, project-based learning projects that support real-world experience and 21st century skills,” said Vikas Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Wonder Workshop. “We can’t wait to see what students create as they discover their own paths of learning with Cue.”

The applied robotics curriculum for Cue robots offers three separate units: Creative Writing, Game Design and Innovation. The curriculum includes design thinking projects to encourage student expression, as well as features like voice recording, multiple robot personas and in-app stickers to allow students to express their choice and creativity.

In addition to the larger curriculum, Wonder Workshop is also adding Teach Wonder for Cue. This new Teach Wonder program will provide middle school teachers with professional development to support a state-of-the-art coding and robotics education, as well as empower teachers to understand not only the HOW but the WHY of computer science as they integrate coding and robotics skills into their everyday classrooms.

Wonder Workshop’s Cue robots can be programmed on popular devices used by schools today, including Chromebooks, Windows 10, iOS and Android devices. Learn more about Wonder Workshop’s middle school solution at www.makewonder.com/cue-middle-school .

About Wonder Workshop

Wonder Workshop's mission is to inspire inventors of all ages by giving them the tools to imagine and invent the future. The company is committed to helping children succeed in the 21st century and developing in-depth experiences that balance fun and learning, promote collaboration, and provide enduring value to both girls and boys -- at home and in the classroom. Wonder Workshop’s award-winning products are used by millions at home and in more than 20,000 schools worldwide.

