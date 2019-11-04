Wonderful LLC : SEEDLESS LEMONS – A NATURALLY SEEDLESS VARIETY OF LEMON – LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE

Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, a naturally seedless, Non-GMO Project Verified variety of lemon, is now rolling out in produce aisles at grocery stores across the U.S. and online at Amazon Fresh. Wonderful Seedless Lemons will be available in limited supply in year one, launching seasonally this November through May 2020, and are packaged in one- and two-pound bags.

Arriving just in time to simplify your life for entertaining this holiday season, Wonderful Seedless Lemons will take the hassle of pesky seeds out of baking, cooking or squeezing when making favorite recipes.

According to a third-party study commissioned by The Wonderful Company that surveyed lemon buyers, 83% were likely to purchase a seedless lemon and 81% believe seedless lemons would be more convenient than lemons with seeds.

Consumers' love affair with lemons cannot be denied. When baking and cooking, 79% state they use lemons as an ingredient, and 73% use lemons for making drinks. Additional consumer usage occasions may include squeezing lemons in hot or cold non-alcoholic beverages such as elixirs, and for serving refreshing lemon cocktails or mocktails during entertaining occasions.

'We are excited to introduce Wonderful Seedless Lemons to consumers who will love this new premium variety of lemon that is naturally seedless and Non-GMO Project Verified. They're just as juicy and have all the flavor of conventional lemons, but with none of the annoyance of seeds, saving you time in the kitchen,' said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing at The Wonderful Company. 'Consumers who love lemons will have fun discovering this one-of-a-kind variety that is easily identified in stores with an eye-catching branded logo and packaging, as well as colorful in-store displays.'

The Wonderful Seedless Lemons variety was originally discovered in Australia by a farmer who studied thousands of lemon buds, in search of the perfect seedless lemon. Using innovative breeding techniques for a number of years, he finally developed a seedless lemon tree in his orchard. Wonderful Seedless Lemons, which The Wonderful Company is now introducing in the U.S. and Canada, stem from this discovery.

The Wonderful Company, known for its family of brands that includes Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Pistachios and POM Wonderful®, is poised to grow its new citrus brand with similar success as Wonderful Halos, which quickly became America's No. 1 mandarin brand in less than five years.

The new brand will be supported by a robust consumer marketing campaign, including in-store point-of-sale (POS) displays, as well as digital and influencer marketing initiatives to introduce the new branded packaging and create a bigger marketplace for bagged lemons.

Verified branded lemons in the U.S. and Canada. Wonderful Citrus owns the exclusive rights to sell and market this seedless lemon variety in North America. This juicy and flavorful seedless lemon with a smooth rind requires no pollination to propagate and is grown in California. Wonderful Seedless Lemons are available in produce aisles nationwide seasonally, from November through May. As the One Stop Citrus Shop®, Wonderful Citrus is the leading grower, shipper, packer, and distributor of citrus in North America with a full citrus portfolio and year-long availability. For more information about Wonderful Seedless Lemons, visit WonderfulSeedlessLemons.com.

The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America's No. 1 tree nut brand and America's fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wines has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $400 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $50 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $100 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.