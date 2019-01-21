Log in
Wonderful Review of Innovative Technology at China Tech First Look 2019

01/21/2019 | 11:06pm EST

Held by Proexpo PR, the 3rd China Tech First Look, which is the largest press conference during the CES, was concluded at Las Vegas on January 7, 2019, right before CES 2019. Only 14 innovative brands were selected on the shortlist of this event and caused a sensation amid a blaze of publicity by over 200 media. The event received positive reviews from the media and customers present.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005498/en/

Products displayed at China Tech First Look 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Products displayed at China Tech First Look 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The China Tech First Look 2019 was the largest one ever held and attracted reporters from 232 mainstream media. The 14 innovative Chinese enterprises received eyes and attentions from top international media—like VOA, Financial Times, Associated Press, BBC, Forbes, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Dutch Financial Daily and Asahi Shimbun etc.

Let’s take a look at some of 14 Chinese companies and their products.

1. Nanfu’s Tenavolts- Redefine environment-friendly batteries

Nanfu, one of Asia’s largest makers of alkaline batteries, rolled out the rechargeable lithium battery Tenavolts, characterized by environment-friendliness, constant voltage and durability.

2. OneThing Cloud mini-the World’s First Phone-based Shared Computing Smart Device.

Leading cloud and blockchain innovator Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) and its subsidiary Onething Technologies demonstrated OneThing Cloud mini, designed to be the world’s first phone-based shared computing smart device. The conceptual product leverages used smartphones and transforms idle computing resources, including bandwidth, CPUs and storage.

3. Sabinetek’s Wireless Portable Karaoke Bluetooth Headset

The headset of Sabinetek displayed at China Tech First Look 2019, received the innovation awards at CES in 2019. Engulfed by a crowd of reporters, the headset generated a lot interest during the event.

4. Robosen’s Smart Shape-Shifting Robot

Robosen is a high-tech enterprise driven by technologies and products. Its smart shape-shifting robot—a high challenge—was praised by global peers.

5. Smart helmet of LIVALL

LIVALL is a leading brand of smart sports and safety devices. For safety, the helmet is oriented to the needs of sportsmen, commuters and skiers. Lots of attended media showed interests in LIVALL’s helmets.

6. Pacific Future

The Pacific Future is a global R&D technology company specializing in computer science algorithms. During the event, the Company presented the algorithm technology of 3D human skeleton and real-time optical field. Reporters feasted their eyes on the future life.

7. Pudu Tech’s Indoor Delivery Robot (hotels, restaurants, etc.)

Pudu Tech specializes in the individual interactive robot technology of multi-scenario applications. The catering robot displayed has won Reddot (Best of Best), China Daily Innovation Award, The fastest-growing product in AI etc.

In addition, Light & Magic (3D vision and scanning), ForwardX (smart trunk), Yunzhou (smart life buoy), 7Invensun (smart application of machine vision), DOBOT (smart mechanical arm) and Zhiyun Technology (digital SLR stabilizer) were interviewed by Forbes and the Associated Press and received widespread coverage by the Xinhua News Agency, China Daily, GH, Bilan, The Verge and TheGeekChurch.com.

The success of China Tech First Look 2019 made Chinese brands of technical innovation come under the spotlight by the world-class media. In the years ahead, Proexpo PR will assist more Chinese enterprises in brand communication at the CES.


© Business Wire 2019
