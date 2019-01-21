Wonderful Review of Innovative Technology at China Tech First Look 2019

Held by Proexpo PR, the 3rd China Tech First Look, which is the largest
press conference during the CES, was concluded at Las Vegas on January
7, 2019, right before CES 2019. Only 14 innovative brands were selected
on the shortlist of this event and caused a sensation amid a blaze of
publicity by over 200 media. The event received positive reviews from
the media and customers present.
The China Tech First Look 2019 was the largest one ever held and
attracted reporters from 232 mainstream media. The 14 innovative Chinese
enterprises received eyes and attentions from top international
media—like VOA, Financial Times, Associated Press, BBC, Forbes, Süddeutsche Zeitung,
Dutch Financial Daily and Asahi Shimbun etc.
Let’s take a look at some of 14 Chinese companies and their products.
1. Nanfu’s Tenavolts- Redefine environment-friendly batteries
Nanfu, one of Asia’s largest makers of alkaline batteries, rolled out
the rechargeable lithium battery Tenavolts, characterized by
environment-friendliness, constant voltage and durability.
2. OneThing Cloud mini-the World’s First Phone-based Shared
Computing Smart Device.
Leading cloud and blockchain innovator Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) and
its subsidiary Onething Technologies demonstrated OneThing Cloud mini,
designed to be the world’s first phone-based shared computing smart
device. The conceptual product leverages used smartphones and transforms
idle computing resources, including bandwidth, CPUs and storage.
3. Sabinetek’s Wireless Portable Karaoke Bluetooth Headset
The headset of Sabinetek displayed at China Tech First Look 2019,
received the innovation awards at CES in 2019. Engulfed by a crowd of
reporters, the headset generated a lot interest during the event.
4. Robosen’s Smart Shape-Shifting Robot
Robosen is a high-tech enterprise driven by technologies and products.
Its smart shape-shifting robot—a high challenge—was praised by global
peers.
5. Smart helmet of LIVALL
LIVALL is a leading brand of smart sports and safety devices. For
safety, the helmet is oriented to the needs of sportsmen, commuters and
skiers. Lots of attended media showed interests in LIVALL’s helmets.
6. Pacific Future
The Pacific Future is a global R&D technology company specializing in
computer science algorithms. During the event, the Company presented the
algorithm technology of 3D human skeleton and real-time optical field.
Reporters feasted their eyes on the future life.
7. Pudu Tech’s Indoor Delivery Robot (hotels, restaurants,
etc.)
Pudu Tech specializes in the individual interactive robot technology of
multi-scenario applications. The catering robot displayed has won Reddot
(Best of Best), China Daily Innovation Award, The fastest-growing
product in AI etc.
In addition, Light & Magic (3D vision and scanning), ForwardX (smart
trunk), Yunzhou (smart life buoy), 7Invensun (smart application of
machine vision), DOBOT (smart mechanical arm) and Zhiyun Technology
(digital SLR stabilizer) were interviewed by Forbes and the Associated
Press and received widespread coverage by the Xinhua News Agency, China
Daily, GH, Bilan, The Verge and TheGeekChurch.com.
The success of China Tech First Look 2019 made Chinese brands of
technical innovation come under the spotlight by the world-class media.
In the years ahead, Proexpo PR will assist more Chinese enterprises in
brand communication at the CES.
