Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists AsiaInfo Technologies Limited (Stock Code: 1675.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

24 Dec 2018

AsiaInfo is the largest telecom software products and related service provider the largest BSS software products and related service provider in the telecom industry in China with the market share of 25.3% and 50% in terms of 2017 revenue respectively. AsiaInfo Technologies Limited is also the largest BSS software products and related service provider in the telecom industry in China, with a market share of 50% in terms of 2017 revenue. It is the first generation of telecom software providers in China, and build long-term cooperation with China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom since 1990s, supporting more than 1 billion subscribers nationwide. The long-standing partnership with telecom operators gives it a deep understanding of the IT and network environments and business operations demands of telecom operators, enabling it to have the industry-leading R&D capabilities and a full-spectrum, highly-specialized, continuously- innovative product portfolio, including CRM product, charging & billing, big data, IoT, and intelligent network products.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited is also actively expanding its presence in China's non-telecom enterprise software product and related service market. With the extensive industry knowledge and expertise and solid leadership in the telecom software product and related service market and a full-spectrum of highly-specialized, carrier-grade product portfolio, it is favorably positioned to address enterprises', especially large enterprises' similar, fundamental needs in business transformation and digitalization. By serving both the telecom and non-telecom enterprise markets with shared resources, management, domain expertise and technology know-how, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited is able to leverage synergies in winning new businesses and remain competitive advantages.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, corporate doctor, Compulsory and Commercial Insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.