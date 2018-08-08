08 Aug 2018

The Chairman and CEO of Bei Gene Ltd, Mr John V. Oyler said: 'We are proud of being here, at the HKEx, as the first dual-listing Chinese biotech company ever. We are proud of being part of China's bio-tech boom, with a BeiGene speed. Made for China. Made in China. China Me-Too. That was the past. We believe that its's the time to Lead from China.'

BeiGene, Ltd. ('BeiGene') is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. BeiGene has a broad portfolio consisting of six internally-developed, clinical-stage, drug candidates, including three late-stage clinical drug candidates, zanubrutinib (BTK inhibitor), tislelizumab (PD-1 antibody), and pamiparib (PARP inhibitor). BeiGene has also in-licensed five drugs and drug candidates, including three marketed drugs in China ABRAXANE® , REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® ) under an exclusive license from Celgene Corporation, and two clinical-stage drug candidates with development and commercialization rights in China and other selected countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and nine-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, corporate doctor and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.