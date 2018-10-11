Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists DaFa Properties Group Limited (Stock Code: 6111.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

11 Oct 2018

DaFa Properties is an expanding real estate developer in the Yangtze River Delta Region focusing on the development and sales of residential properties. Headquartered in Shanghai, the Company has an active presence in the Yangtze River Delta Region. The Company believe that the market position of DaFa Properties, together with the sizable land bank, quality product offering and property development and management capabilities along with brand recognition the Company achieved, all contributed to sustainable and rapid expansion and financial success in the past. Revenue of DaFa Properties grew from RMB689.0 million in 2015 to RMB4,569.6 million in 2017, and the total GFA delivered grew from 143,978 sq.m. in 2015 to 316,809 sq.m. in 2017.

Yiyang Ge, Chairman of Dafa Properties Group Limited, delivered a speech at the listing ceremony: Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is an important milestone in the history of Dafa Properties. As a growing real estate developer in the Yangtze River Delta region, Dafa Properties has been focusing on the development and sale of residential properties. Based on the brand positioning 'created for life', we have a diversified portfolio of 29 projects in the Yangtze River Delta. We will take the listing as an opportunity, strictly abide by the listing rules, seize development opportunities, continue to promote business performance, give back to investors, and strive to become China's leading residential real estate developers.

