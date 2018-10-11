Log in
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists DaFa Properties Group Limited (Stock Code: 6111.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

10/11/2018 | 10:48am CEST
11 Oct 2018

DaFa Properties is an expanding real estate developer in the Yangtze River Delta Region focusing on the development and sales of residential properties. Headquartered in Shanghai, the Company has an active presence in the Yangtze River Delta Region. The Company believe that the market position of DaFa Properties, together with the sizable land bank, quality product offering and property development and management capabilities along with brand recognition the Company achieved, all contributed to sustainable and rapid expansion and financial success in the past. Revenue of DaFa Properties grew from RMB689.0 million in 2015 to RMB4,569.6 million in 2017, and the total GFA delivered grew from 143,978 sq.m. in 2015 to 316,809 sq.m. in 2017.

Yiyang Ge, Chairman of Dafa Properties Group Limited, delivered a speech at the listing ceremony: Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is an important milestone in the history of Dafa Properties. As a growing real estate developer in the Yangtze River Delta region, Dafa Properties has been focusing on the development and sale of residential properties. Based on the brand positioning 'created for life', we have a diversified portfolio of 29 projects in the Yangtze River Delta. We will take the listing as an opportunity, strictly abide by the listing rules, seize development opportunities, continue to promote business performance, give back to investors, and strive to become China's leading residential real estate developers.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, corporate doctor, Compulsory and Commercial Insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.

Disclaimer

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:47:07 UTC
