Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. (Stock Code: 6862.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

27 Sep 2018

Haidilao is a globally leading and fast-growing Chinese cuisine restaurant brand focusing on hot pot cuisine. The Haidilao brand has become a phenomenon in Chinese cuisine that is synonymous with an unparalleled level of service and dining experience. According to the F&S Report, Haidilao ranked first in the Chinese cuisine restaurant market in the PRC and globally in terms of 2017 revenue. Haidilao were also the fastest-growing major Chinese cuisine restaurant brand in the PRC and globally, with a revenue growth rate of 36.2% from 2016 to 2017. As of the 3 September 2018, Haidilao owned and operated 363 restaurants, which comprised 332 restaurants in mainland China, and 31 restaurants in Taiwan, Hong Kong and overseas in Singapore, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Haidilao serves more than 100 million guests a year, offering services that make the dining experience more attentive, personal, comfortable and fun, that deliver to the guests that extra warmth and sincere attention. The pursuit of the perfect Haidilao dining experience has become the foundation of its brand and the guiding principle of its business - it is what differentiates Haidilao and contributes to its success today. Haidilao seeks to provide a high quality, diversified, and dynamic menu, and are constantly developing new menu items, soup bases and dipping sauces, and customizing its menu to different taste preferences to enhance guest experience. Moreover, Haidilao is committed to using new technologies to improve dining experience. As a result of the efforts, according to the F&S Survey, Haidilao had the strongest brand recognition and was the most popular dine-out option among China's major restaurant brands.

