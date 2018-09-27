Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. (Stock Code: 6862.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 05:31am CEST
27 Sep 2018

Haidilao is a globally leading and fast-growing Chinese cuisine restaurant brand focusing on hot pot cuisine. The Haidilao brand has become a phenomenon in Chinese cuisine that is synonymous with an unparalleled level of service and dining experience. According to the F&S Report, Haidilao ranked first in the Chinese cuisine restaurant market in the PRC and globally in terms of 2017 revenue. Haidilao were also the fastest-growing major Chinese cuisine restaurant brand in the PRC and globally, with a revenue growth rate of 36.2% from 2016 to 2017. As of the 3 September 2018, Haidilao owned and operated 363 restaurants, which comprised 332 restaurants in mainland China, and 31 restaurants in Taiwan, Hong Kong and overseas in Singapore, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Haidilao serves more than 100 million guests a year, offering services that make the dining experience more attentive, personal, comfortable and fun, that deliver to the guests that extra warmth and sincere attention. The pursuit of the perfect Haidilao dining experience has become the foundation of its brand and the guiding principle of its business - it is what differentiates Haidilao and contributes to its success today. Haidilao seeks to provide a high quality, diversified, and dynamic menu, and are constantly developing new menu items, soup bases and dipping sauces, and customizing its menu to different taste preferences to enhance guest experience. Moreover, Haidilao is committed to using new technologies to improve dining experience. As a result of the efforts, according to the F&S Survey, Haidilao had the strongest brand recognition and was the most popular dine-out option among China's major restaurant brands.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, corporate doctor, Compulsory and Commercial Insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.

Disclaimer

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 03:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aGlobal Wildlife Treaty Put to Test by Growing Organized Forest Crime
BU
06:09aMore US corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes
AQ
06:08aBARNES & NOBLE : J. H. Carpenter Barnes's Newly Released "Between the Ticks of the Clock" is a Captivating Drama About a Struggling Executive Chosen to Become a Quasi-angelic Guardian
AQ
06:08aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis Advances Danish Cannabis Operations; Secures 55 Acre Land Parcel in Møeldrup, Denmark
AQ
06:05aHastings Technology Metals Ltd Environmental Protection Authority Releases Yangibana Rare Earths Project Environmental Review for Public Consultation
AW
06:04aWHERE FOOD COMES FROM : A Minority Needs Help
AQ
06:02aAGB Urges Governing Boards to Focus on Purpose, Risk of Intercollegiate Athletics
PR
06:02aINTL COBA : International Cobalt samples over 5% Cobalt among several high-grade cobalt-gold occurrences at new discovery on Blackbird Creek Project
AQ
06:01aPT BANK CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK INDONESIA TBK : Revision of the notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders pt bank china construction bank indonesia tbk
PU
06:01aPromising Bulk Sampling Results at the Coscuez Emerald Mine
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
2PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN'S ASKS POTENTIAL ACQUIRERS TO SUBMIT OFFERS: sources
3TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Chugai and Lilly Enter into a License Agreement for Oral GLP-1 Agonist..
5LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC : LAMB WESTON : Declares Quarterly Dividend
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.