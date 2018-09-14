Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists Hua Medicine (Stock Code: 2552.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

14 Sep 2018

Hua Medicine (Stock Code:2552) was successfully listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ('SEHK') today.

Hua Medicine is a China-based drug development company currently focused on developing a global first-in-class oral drug, Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. The Company was founded by Dr. Li Chen, the former Chief Scientific Officer of Roche's R&D Center in China, and backed by a group of sophisticated healthcare and biotech funds and experienced entrepreneurs.

Hua Medicine is currently conducting two Phase III trials in China with Dorzagliatin both as a monotherapy and in combination with metformin (the most widely-used oral anti-diabetic drug, or OAD). The Company's Phase II results were published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology on May 4, 2018 (the 'Lancet'). The Lancet's Impact Factor (a measure of an academic journal's yearly average number of citations that serves as a proxy for relative importance of a journal in its field) of 19.742® ranks it the number one clinical research journal of diabetes and endocrinology.

Hua Medicine expects to complete patient enrollment for the Dorzagliatin Phase III trials in China by the first half of 2019, and to announce Phase III results in the second half of 2019. Upon achieving positive Phase III results, Hua Medicine plans to submit a new drug application in China for Dorzagliatin as a Category 1 drug by the second half of 2019 on a rolling basis, and achieve China Drug Administration, approval by 2020 or the first half of 2021.

