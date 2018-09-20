Log in
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists Meituan Dianping (Stock Code: 3690.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

09/20/2018 | 11:43am CEST
20 Sep 2018

Meituan Dianping (the 'Company') is China's leading e-commerce platform for services. With the mission of 'We help people eat better, live better,' the Company's platform uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. Service offerings on the platform address people's daily needs for food, and extend further to broad lifestyle and travel services. In the last twelve months ended April 30, 2018, the Company's platform generated over 6.9 billion transactions, totaling RMB411 billion in Gross Transaction Volume. During the same period, the Company served 340 million Transacting Users and 4.7 million Active Merchants in over 2,800 cities and counties across China. According to the iResearch Report, Meituan Dianping is the world's largest on-demand food delivery service provider and China's largest e-commerce platform for in-store dining services in 2017. It currently operates the world's largest on-demand delivery network in terms of the number of deliveries in 2017. Meituan Dianping helps consumers discover merchant information, make informed decisions, complete online and offline transactions and enjoy on-demand delivery. Meituan Dianping focuses on mass-market, essential and high-frequency service categories and has established market leadership in these core categories. The Company currently owns several household brands in China, including Meituan, China' s leading online marketplace for services by GTV in 2017, and Dianping, China' s leading online destination for discovering lifestyle services by MAU in 2017, Meituan Waimai for on-demand delivery services, and Mobike for bike-sharing services.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, corporate doctor, Compulsory and Commercial Insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.

Disclaimer

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 09:42:08 UTC
