28 Sep 2018

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd is the largest among gold producers listed in the PRC and/or Hong Kong. The Company is an integrated gold company engaged in gold exploration, mining, processing, smelting and sales and operated primarily in Shandong province and has gradually expanded business into other provinces in China and overseas. The Company possess significant high-grade gold resources and its four flagship PRC Mines ranked among the ten largest gold mines in the PRC. The well-developed infrastructure support enhances the Company's ability to increase production efficiency and economies of scale in our mining operations. Strong acquisition and resource consolidation capability will in turn strengthen its leading position and increase profitability of the company. Rich high-grade gold resources and strong growth potential, one of the lowest operating costs in China's gold industry, strong acquisition and resource integration capabilities and past success in successful acquisitions, robust Capital structure and financial status, emphasis on occupational safety and environmental sustainability, management team with rich administrative experience and strong support from controlling shareholders are competitive advantages of Shandong Gold. Continuous improvement of operational efficiency through technological innovation, management innovation and continuous improvement of production and selection capabilities; continuous integration of quality resources through domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions; continuous exploration and expansion to increase existing Mine reserves further improve safety and environmental protection standards in mining and production processes and optimize capital structure through international and Chinese capital markets are Shandong Gold's business strategy in the future.

Shandong Gold mining involves five highly profile cornerstone investors that includes China Structural Reform Fund Corporation Limited, CCT China Merchant Buyout Fund, ICBC Asset Management Scheme Nominee, China National Gold Group Asset Management Ltd,. and Sparky International Company Limited.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, equity investment, compulsory and commercial insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.