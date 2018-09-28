Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO,. LTD. (Stock Code: 1787.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:22am CEST
28 Sep 2018

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd is the largest among gold producers listed in the PRC and/or Hong Kong. The Company is an integrated gold company engaged in gold exploration, mining, processing, smelting and sales and operated primarily in Shandong province and has gradually expanded business into other provinces in China and overseas. The Company possess significant high-grade gold resources and its four flagship PRC Mines ranked among the ten largest gold mines in the PRC. The well-developed infrastructure support enhances the Company's ability to increase production efficiency and economies of scale in our mining operations. Strong acquisition and resource consolidation capability will in turn strengthen its leading position and increase profitability of the company. Rich high-grade gold resources and strong growth potential, one of the lowest operating costs in China's gold industry, strong acquisition and resource integration capabilities and past success in successful acquisitions, robust Capital structure and financial status, emphasis on occupational safety and environmental sustainability, management team with rich administrative experience and strong support from controlling shareholders are competitive advantages of Shandong Gold. Continuous improvement of operational efficiency through technological innovation, management innovation and continuous improvement of production and selection capabilities; continuous integration of quality resources through domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions; continuous exploration and expansion to increase existing Mine reserves further improve safety and environmental protection standards in mining and production processes and optimize capital structure through international and Chinese capital markets are Shandong Gold's business strategy in the future.

Shandong Gold mining involves five highly profile cornerstone investors that includes China Structural Reform Fund Corporation Limited, CCT China Merchant Buyout Fund, ICBC Asset Management Scheme Nominee, China National Gold Group Asset Management Ltd,. and Sparky International Company Limited.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, equity investment, compulsory and commercial insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.

Disclaimer

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:21:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aESPRIT : Grant of Share Options
PU
05:37aIP : GETECH Group plc - Interim Report for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
05:36aGiant US Companies Seeking Digital Transformation Partners from Vietnam
BU
05:35aSOLLERS CONSULTING GMBH : ?Inaugural Wine Tasting in London with Sollers Consulting
EQ
05:35aGlobal High Purity Gases Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024
GL
05:35aHMS BERGBAU AG : Solid business performance in the first half of 2018
EQ
05:34aEMGS : CEO Resignation
AQ
05:33aICELANDAIR : Accident in Air Niugini’s flight
AQ
05:32aASKNET : Reports 22% Revenue Increase in the First Half of 2018 and Is on Track for Further Accelerated Growth
PU
05:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Seeks Views on Proposed Rule Changes Relating to Disclaimer or Adverse Opinion on Issuer’s Financial Statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : VW will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany - source
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.