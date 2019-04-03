Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd.(Stock Code: 2718.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

03 Apr 2019

Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd.is a subsidiary of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited)its controlling shareholder. Dongzheng AFC is the only auto finance company (the 'AFC') with a dealership background in China, licensed and regulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. Since its inception in March 2015, Dongzheng AFC has strategically focused on providing auto finance products and services for the purchase of luxury-brand cars. The Company's business covers most of the luxury car brands, including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Land Rover, and Volvo. According to a commission industry report from China Insights Consultancy Limited (the 'CIC Report'), Dongzheng AFC has the broadest luxury car brands coverage among all the AFCs in China. Taking advantage of its leadership position in the luxury-brand auto finance market and the market's rapid growth, Dongzheng AFC was one of the fastest growing AFCs in China based on self-operated retail loan disbursement amount provided for luxury-brand car purchases from 2016 to 2018. The average loan principal amount that the Company's retail loan customers received in 2017 was RMB220,028, which ranked third among all the AFCs in China. As of December 31, 2018, the geographical coverage of the Company's dealer network reached 182 cities in China, comprising four first-tier cities, i.e. Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou as well as 36 second-tier cities and 142 third-tier and other lower-tier cities.

Mr. LIN Fan, the Executive Director and Chairman said, 'We have always focused our strategy on providing diversified automotive finance products and services to end customers and distributors. In the next step, we will take the opportunity of listing in Hong Kong and open a new chapter in the development of Dongzheng Automotive Finance. We will provide a stage for employees, bring benefits to shareholders, and bring high-quality financial products and services to customers to create a better commuting life.'

