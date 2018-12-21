Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists WANKA ONLINE INC.(Stock Code:1762.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

21 Dec 2018

Wanka Online Inc. (the 'Company') is a fast-growing technology company in the mobile Internet market, helping connect businesses from various industries to hundreds of millions of Android-based smartphone users in China.

The Company coordinated most of China's major smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei, OPPO, vivo and Lenovo, and established the Mobile Hardcore Alliance and the Quick App Alliance. Leveraging its proprietary DAPG platform, the Company aims to provide customized marketing services for marketers, to develop and implement unified technical standards for Android-based mobile apps and to support app developers and smartphone manufacturers in their development of mobile apps and Quick Apps.

Gao Dinan, founder, chairman and CEO of WANKA ONLINE INC, delivered a speech at the listing ceremony: '

As a fast-growing technology company in the mobile Internet market, we are committed to helping companies from all industries with hundreds of millions of Android smartphone users in China. Today we are welcoming a historic moment. I would like to thank all the employees of WANKA, and thank you for your unremitting struggle! In the future, we will continue to work hard, adhering to the ecological spirit of service, and strive to create greater value for shareholders, investors, employees and society! Connect the smart world of the Internet of Everything!'.

