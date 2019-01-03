Log in
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists WEIGANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDING GROUP LIMITED. (Stock Code: 1845.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

01/03/2019 | 11:14am CET
03 Jan 2019

WEIGANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDING GROUP LIMITED is a leading comprehensive hazardous waste incineration turnkey solution provider in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company was the largest solution provider in China in 2017 with a market share of 19.8% in terms of revenue from centralised hazardous waste incineration solutions. As at 31 December 2017, the Company ranked first among solution providers in China in terms of aggregate designed disposal capacity of centralised hazardous waste incineration projects under construction with a market share of 37.3%. The Company has registered 23 patents and has 24 pending registration in the PRC primarily relating to hazardous waste incineration technologies and also owns three registered software copyrights in the PRC mainly relating to the monitor and control of hazardous waste incineration systems. Its key operating subsidiary Guangzhou Weigang was recognised as a 'High and New Technology Enterprise' in 2016.

Cai Zhuhua, Chairman and CEO of WEIGANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY, delivered a speech at the listing ceremony: Today is not only a great day for the company, but also an important milestone in the company's development process. Listing is both an honor and a responsibility. In the future, with the successful listing as a new starting point, WEIGANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY will continue to work hard to maintain its leading position in the industry. At the same time, with the strength of the international capital market, it will further enhance its core competitiveness and strive to maintain the growth and stability of WEIGANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY after its listing, and will keep creating rich returns for shareholders, employees and society.

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, corporate doctor, Compulsory and Commercial Insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:13:07 UTC
