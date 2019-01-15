Log in
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists WEIMOB INC. (Stock Code: 2013.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

01/15/2019 | 11:59pm EST
16 Jan 2019

WEIMOB INC. was founded in April 2013 and currently has more than 2,000 employees, over 1,500 channel partners and approximately 2.7 million registered merchants. The Company is the leading cloud-based commerce and marketing solutions provider for SMBs as well as the leading targeted marketing services provider for SMBs on Tencent's social networking service platforms in China. The Company empowers digital transformation for SMBs through decentralized, intelligent business solutions. Through its Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Sales Cloud offerings, the Company has established an enterprise cloud ecosystem to provide comprehensive intelligent business services. Currently, the Company's SaaS products include: Wei Mall, Smart Retail, Smart Restaurant, Ke Lai Dian, Smart Hotel, etc. The Company is helping its merchants improve operational efficiency and profitability in today's new retail era through these solutions. In the targeted marketing segment, the Company provides one-stop marketing solutions combining technologies such as big data, intelligent algorithms, and marketing automation tools with premium media resources. Further, Weimob Cloud platform has attracted third-party developers and established a proprietary cloud-based ecosystem to provide a greater selection of applications and better services to merchants by sharing the Company's core services offerings and development tools.

Mr. SUN Taoyong, founder and executive director of WEIMOB INC., delivered a speech at the listing ceremony, ' First of all, I should appreciate 2.7 million WEIMOB merchants for choosing us to achieve the digital transformation and upgrading. It is our honor to be with you. Thanks to 1,500 WEIMOB partners for your company of founding WEIMOB together. I appreciate all the current employees which is more than 2,000 of WEIMOB and all the former employees who have donated themselves. I appreciate our investors no matter who have long supported and trusted or will continue to support us for a long time. Thanks to Tencent for changing WeChat becoming a social worker providing us with a fair and open soil and perfect infrastructure. Finally, I want to thank this era, the time gives us these young people opportunities, so that we can boldly dream!'

As the only major integrated financial communications company in the world that is listed on the HKEx, Wonderful Sky will continue to provide a 'one-stop' and ten-in-one prime financial public relations services, including financial public relations, investor relations, international roadshows, financial printing , corporate branding, ESG report, asset management, corporate doctor, Compulsory and Commercial Insurance and headhunting program. 'Your Success is Our Inspiration' is the motto of Company's Group, by which we strive to become the select partner of listed companies for the long term by offering customized and professional services to Company's clients.

Disclaimer

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 04:58:05 UTC
