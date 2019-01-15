Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists WEIMOB INC. (Stock Code: 2013.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

16 Jan 2019

WEIMOB INC. was founded in April 2013 and currently has more than 2,000 employees, over 1,500 channel partners and approximately 2.7 million registered merchants. The Company is the leading cloud-based commerce and marketing solutions provider for SMBs as well as the leading targeted marketing services provider for SMBs on Tencent's social networking service platforms in China. The Company empowers digital transformation for SMBs through decentralized, intelligent business solutions. Through its Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Sales Cloud offerings, the Company has established an enterprise cloud ecosystem to provide comprehensive intelligent business services. Currently, the Company's SaaS products include: Wei Mall, Smart Retail, Smart Restaurant, Ke Lai Dian, Smart Hotel, etc. The Company is helping its merchants improve operational efficiency and profitability in today's new retail era through these solutions. In the targeted marketing segment, the Company provides one-stop marketing solutions combining technologies such as big data, intelligent algorithms, and marketing automation tools with premium media resources. Further, Weimob Cloud platform has attracted third-party developers and established a proprietary cloud-based ecosystem to provide a greater selection of applications and better services to merchants by sharing the Company's core services offerings and development tools.

Mr. SUN Taoyong, founder and executive director of WEIMOB INC., delivered a speech at the listing ceremony, ' First of all, I should appreciate 2.7 million WEIMOB merchants for choosing us to achieve the digital transformation and upgrading. It is our honor to be with you. Thanks to 1,500 WEIMOB partners for your company of founding WEIMOB together. I appreciate all the current employees which is more than 2,000 of WEIMOB and all the former employees who have donated themselves. I appreciate our investors no matter who have long supported and trusted or will continue to support us for a long time. Thanks to Tencent for changing WeChat becoming a social worker providing us with a fair and open soil and perfect infrastructure. Finally, I want to thank this era, the time gives us these young people opportunities, so that we can boldly dream!'

