Wonderful Sky Financial Group Assists WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. (Stock Code: 2359.HK) with the Successful Listing on HKEx

24 Dec 2018

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help its worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule drug R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, drug R&D and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling more than 3,000 innovative collaborators from different countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi AppTec's dream that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated.'

Li Ge, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, delivered a speech at the listing ceremony: The listing of H shares today is another brand new starting point for the development of WuXi AppTec. WuXi AppTec will continue to adhere to the core values ​​of 'Honesty, Dedication, Sharing, Do Right Things, Do Things Well', adhering to capacity and scale, building an innovation ecosystem in the field of health, empowering more startups, bring more research Institutions, scientists, entrepreneurs, hospitals and doctors together in the field of medicine and health and more partners to work together to realize the great dream of benefiting the world's patients.

