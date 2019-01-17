Wondershare Releases Free Hard Drive Recovery Software That Works Just as Well for Memory Cards and SD Cards

SHENZHEN, China, Jan 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Say goodbye to your data loss woes! Wondershare's free recovery software helps users retrieve lost data from hard drives, memory cards and SD cards easily and quickly.



Hard drives, memory cards and SD cards are great memory storage devices that can store several different types of data including documents, photos and movies. These devices however can at times become corrupt or encounter other issues that may result in precious data loss.



This is when data recovery software proves handy because it allows users to recover files that are deleted, but not overwritten by the device such a laptop or PC. Wondershare recovery software - Recoverit is a great choice for both home and business use, and is an all-in-1 package that is designed to help recover data from problematic hard drives, memory cards and SD Cards.



This free hard drive recovery software is billed as the best free hard drive recovery software due to several reasons. It allows users to recover lost or deleted files such as music, emails, photos, audio files from any storage devices effectively, safely and completely.



The Recoverit drive recovery software free version works well to recover files that may have been lost or deleted due to one or more reasons such as lost partition, formatting, sudden deletion, system crash or virus crashes. It works well on both MacOS and Windows, and boasts an impressive 96 percent recovery rate, making it a top choice in the free data recovery software segment.



Recoverit offers a wide range of recovery modes such as Recycle Bin recovery, formatted drive recovery, and also serves as an external hard drive recovery software free solution, allowing users to recover files not just from a PC but other storage devices as well.



Just like the Windows and MAC hard drive recovery software free version of Recoverit, the memory card recovery software free component by Recoverit is backed by advanced algorithm support, which allows the program's powerful built-in Data-Analyzer Engine to scan the memory cards at faster speeds resulting in a record high data recovery rate.



SD Cards are similar in functionality to memory cards in that they can store data as well, but the difference between the two is that they follow SDA (Secure Digital Association) standards. SD Cards have greatly evolved in terms of functionality since their inception in 1996.



The Recoverit free SD Card recovery program can help users get their data files back from SD Cards that were either lost or damaged due to one or more reasons. When triggered, the Recoverit free SD card recovery tool begins scanning for SD Cards detected on the PC, and then for the data on the cards.



After data has been detected, the software displays a preview window that displays the data that can be recovered, from where users can select the files they wish to recover. One of the noteworthy features of the Recoverit data recovery program is just how user friendly it is to use.



It comes with a clear interface, from where users can choose the type of recovery function they wish to perform with just a few clicks. The software has helped over 5 million clients worldwide, and has received praise from several leading publications and companies including Yahoo Tech, Softpedia, Hitachi and Microsoft.



About Wondershare:



Founded in 2003, Wondershare first made headlines with the introduction of the Photo2VCD software, and later added a wide range of applications in the multimedia software space to its portfolio in 2006. This esteemed software company is best known for creating software that is innovative, easy to use, and are solutions to everyday challenges. Wondershare currently has users in over 150 countries worldwide, and has attracted investments from several respected institutions including Sino-Wisdom and IDG. More information: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/.



News Source: Wondershare Inc.

