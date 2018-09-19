SHENZHEN CITY, China, Sep 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Wondershare has released Recoverit Free, providing users with 100MB of data recovery free of charge. Especially for memory card photo recovery. No matter your lost photos or other data from memory card, Recoverit Free can help you restore lost photos easily for free.



Wondershare has released Recoverit Free, providing users with 100MB of a comprehensive data recovery, especially for memory card recovery ( https://recoverit.wondershare.com/memorycard-recovery/top-10-free-memory-card-recovery-software.html ). As a leading free data recovery software that works on both Windows and Mac, the free software can help users recover lost or deleted content from a PC, laptop as well as any external device (including SSD, memory card, USB flash drives, and external hard drives) quickly and easily.



The tool is currently available in the following versions: Recoverit Free and Recoverit Pro and Recoverit Ultimate. While the Pro and Ultimate version allow for unlimited data, Recoverit Free can recover data of up to 100 MB of all major file types, with an excellent proven success rate, at no cost to the user.



The application is extremely user-friendly with clear 8 recovery modules and is very popular among users for a number of uses, including recovering lost/deleted photos and files from memory cards. You just need to select the memory card and let the software do a quick scan. You will get your lost photos/files within seconds once you click "Recover". It is important to note that you should not save any other files to the memory card you lost files.



Key Benefits of Wondershare Recoverit Free:



Wondershare Recoverit Free ( https://recoverit.wondershare.com/data-recovery-free.html ) is a highly advanced data recovery tool that can easily restore a variety of file types that have been accidentally deleted (e.g. from emptying the recycle bin) or lost due to a system crash, data corruption or a virus attack. Users have found the software especially useful to recover deleted pictures, including photo recovery ( https://recoverit.wondershare.com/free-data-recovery/top-5-free-photo-recovery-software.html ) from a memory card.



The tool employs several specific data recovery modes tailored for different data loss scenarios and supports a variety of all major file types.



Listed are some of its key features:



* Up to 100MB of data can be recovered at no cost to the user

* Recover lost or deleted photos, audio, music, emails and other files from any storage device effectively, safely and completely.

* User-friendly software, suitable for users with no technical knowledge

* The tool supports 550+ different file formats and a multitude of file systems on Windows and Mac

* Simple Steps - Photo Recovery from Memory Card.



The memory card data recovery process is very simple. Please connect your memory card to computer and then follow the simple tutorial below on how to recover deleted photos from an SD card, which can be performed in just a few simple steps:



1. Download and install Recoverit Free from the Wondershare website: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/data-recovery-free.html

2. Start the Recoverit program and select the "External Devices Recovery" from the recovery scenarios to process the next recovery step.

3. Ensure the memory card is inserted into your computer/laptop. Choose the memory card location to identify where you want to recover files from memory cards and click "Start".

4. Once initiated, the scan will take a while, depending on the size of the memory card. Once done, the recovered files will now be visible.

5. In case you are unable to find the photos you want after your first scan, you can opt for the All-Around Recovery mode, which will scan even more files.

6. When the search is complete, you will need to preview the scan results. Here you will see what files can be recovered. Pick the photo that you want to recover and then select where you want to store all the recovered data on your computer or laptop.



How to Obtain the Software Online:



The Recoverit Free software can be downloaded on the Wondershare website, which allows users 100MB of data recovery for free. For additional recovery data, Recoverit Pro offers unlimited data recovery for only $39.95 per year. And Recoverit Ultimate can recover data even though the pc crashes or unable to boot for only $59.95 per year.



About the Software Provider - Wondershare:



Wondershare is a leading technology solutions provider, well-known for its products including dr.fone, Recoverit, Filmora, and PDFelement.



Specializing in data recovery tools, Wondershare has millions of users in more than 150 countries worldwide. Wondershare is dedicated to becoming a world-leading smart home technology enterprise, a team with global vision and great insights into the industry, providing applications and services based on a whole new internet and computer environment. Wondershare has research and development centers in Shenzhen and Tokyo and marketing branches in Tokyo and Vancouver. Respected institutions such as Sino-Wisdom and IDG count among investors.



For more details, visit the official site: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/



Video (YouTube):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jt6Hd7wew10





