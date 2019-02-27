Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wonga victims 'left to fend for themselves', say UK MPs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: The website of Wonga.com is seen on a computer screen in London in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands of consumers seeking compensation for alleged mistreatment by bust British payday lender Wonga have been "left to fend for themselves", MPs said.

Wonga was Britain's largest provider of short-term, high-interest loans before going into administration last August.

Nicky Morgan, chair of the powerful Treasury Select Committee (TSC), has written to financial regulators and Wonga's administrator Grant Thornton to say complaints from former customers of the lender are going unanswered.

At the time of Wonga's failure some 10,500 consumers had complaints open about the firm.

"It cannot be right that over 10,000 people who may have been mis-sold loans are just cast aside, especially as many will be vulnerable consumers," Morgan said.

"These people have been left to fend for themselves... They’ve been allowed to fall through the cracks with nobody taking responsibility for their mistreatment."

"If Wonga continues to damage people’s finances from beyond the grave, it may be time for the government to intervene."

The Financial Conduct Authority said in correspondence with the TSC that these consumers were not eligible for compensation under its various complaint schemes now that Wonga had collapsed.

Grant Thornton said in a statement it was aware of the Treasury Committee's letter and would formally respond before the March 7 deadline.

The accountancy firm said it was developing a methodology for adjudicating claims "in a fair and reasonable way in the circumstances of the administration".

A spokesman for Grant Thornton added: "Our aim is to treat claims fairly and efficiently, and to maximise the assets we receive in order to best compensate creditors, including claimants."

 

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Experience Shows Private Sector Equity Investments Can Deliver Both Financial Returns and Development Results
PU
04:22aHuawei, Samsung agree to settle patent dispute in U.S. court
RE
04:16aWonga victims 'left to fend for themselves', say UK MPs
RE
04:12aUK employers' confidence in economy slides before Brexit - REC
RE
04:09aIneos to spend 1 billion pounds on UK energy business
RE
03:50aECB needs oversight of clearing houses if it is to fund them
RE
03:47aYen, Swiss franc rise after Pakistan shoots down Indian jets
RE
03:17aITV, BBC to team up for 'BritBox' streaming service
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : profit lifted by Monsanto, consumer health
2AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
3Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
4WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on ..
5BEIERSDORF : Shares in Nivea maker drop as CEO says sector in 'turmoil'

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.