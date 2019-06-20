Log in
Woodbridge Crossing Shopping Center Welcomes New Tenant

06/20/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAG Investments is pleased to announce that K&G Fashion Superstore has leased a 22,000-square-foot space in the Woodbridge Crossing shopping center, located in Woodbridge, N.J.

K&G will join other retailers including Burlington, Big Lots, Modell’s, Party City, Fed-Ex, Miracle Ear, Sprint, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park as tenants of Woodbridge Crossing. The men’s fashion clothing store will occupy 22,000-square-foot space at 465 Green St., Woodbridge, N.J.

PAG Investments acquired Woodbridge Crossing in February 2019. The K&G lease was brokered by Sabre Real Estate Group LLC.

“We are very pleased with the leasing velocity which is a testament to the center and the greater Woodbridge market,” said Gershon Alexander, principal at PAG Investments.

K&G is a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, which has 1,400 stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as a branded e-commerce website. Its other brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, and Moores Clothing for Men.

PAG Investments is a privately-held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City. PAG is focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail, industrial, and office properties in the northeast and mid-Atlantic. PAG has an excellent track record in the ownership and management of real estate assets and seeks to create value for investors, partners, and the communities in which we work and live.

Press Contact: Danielle Harroch
Danielle@paginvestments.com
917-202-4986


