Woodbridge International Closes Sale of York Analytical Laboratories to TerraNova Partners

York Analytical Laboratories is one of the leading environmental laboratories in the Northeast serving environmental professionals, developers and industrial companies in the NY/NJ/CT Tri-state area since 1990. In 2017, York was the first full service NELAC laboratory to conduct analyses in New York City with licensing for volatile organic compounds in air (TO-15 analyses), groundwater, drinking water and soil samples.

"The resources and financial expertise that TerraNova brings to York allows us to accelerate growth to better meet market demand and expand service offerings to maximize long-standing relationships in greater New York City," said Michael J. Beckerich, Chief Executive Officer of York Analytical Laboratories. "TerraNova's interest in building and growing what we have already started was a very attractive approach for our staff and to retain continuity with client projects, and will allow us to continue to delight our customers.”

TerraNova Partners is an operationally-focused private equity investment firm that invests in companies with strong growth prospects and excellent people. TerraNova operates out of New York City and Toronto, Canada.

