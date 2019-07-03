Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Woodford plans staff cuts following fund suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:19am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British asset manager Woodford Investment Management is planning to cut staff at its offices in Oxford in central England after the suspension of the firm's flagship 3.7 billion pound fund a month ago.

"We have reluctantly entered into redundancy consultations with a number of staff to advise them that their roles are at risk,” a Woodford spokesman said by email on Wednesday.

The firm, run by veteran fund manager Neil Woodford, employed around 45 people at March 31 2018, when it last published accounts, the spokesman said. He declined to say which roles were affected.

Woodford told an event for financial advisers last month that cuts would affect support staff, rather than the investment team, according to a source who attended the event.

Woodford caused outcry among investors, which include hundreds of thousands of small savers, when he locked the equity income fund a month ago because it could not meet redemption requests, following a period of underperformance.

Link Fund Solutions, the firm's authorised corporate director, said this week that the fund would remain suspended, without giving a reopening date.

Woodford has faced criticism for continuing to charge fees while the fund is suspended.

Woodford is selling the fund's less liquid and unlisted assets in favour of more liquid stocks so that it can reopen.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:19aWoodford plans staff cuts following fund suspension
RE
10:16aOil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
RE
10:16aU.S. Factory Orders Fall in May for Third Time in Four Months
DJ
10:14aOil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
RE
10:04aUNITED STATES : Factory Orders worse than estimates at -0.7%
10:04aUNITED STATES : ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 55.1
09:57aS&P 500 opens at record high on rising rate cut hopes
RE
09:51aMorocco's Q2 economic growth slows to 2.4%, planning agency says
RE
09:48aCanadian dollar nears eight-month high after surprise swing to trade surplus
RE
09:45aUNITED STATES : Final Services PMI better than estimates at 51.5
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About