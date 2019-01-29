Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Woodlands Financial Services Company : Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 12:42pm EST

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28, 2019, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink:WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share on its common stock, payable on February 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2019. 

(PRNewsfoto/Woodlands Financial Services Co)

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-financial-services-company-announces-first-quarter-cash-dividend-300786089.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents phase 2a results for GR3027 in idiopathic hypersomnia
AQ
01:06pPriceSpider Wraps 2018 With Impressive Company Milestones
GL
01:05pSTANDARD CHARTERED : New York's financial watchdog fines StanChart $40 million
RE
01:05pNNIT A/S : 1/2019 NNIT launches new ambitious 2022 strategy with adjusted long term guidance and implements new organization
GL
01:05pIIROC Trading Halt - ETAC
AQ
01:05pDiamond CBD Presents Its Popular CBD Products to Large Drug Store Chains
GL
01:05pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Pursuing Blockchain Away From Cryptocurrency -Bloomberg
DJ
01:04pJKX OIL AND GAS : Ukraine production update - replacement
PU
01:04pBORGWARNER : Plant Expansion Strengthens BorgWarner's Presence in India and Southeast Asia
PU
01:04pGATELEY : “Don't hit delete!” document preservation in litigation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.