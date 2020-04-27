Log in
Woodlands Financial Services Company : Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

04/27/2020 | 10:16am EDT

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-six cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2020. 

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-financial-services-company-announces-second-quarter-cash-dividend-301047572.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company


© PRNewswire 2020
