Woodman's and Bloomberg Team Up to Create The Bloomberg Baystate Business Fried Clam Index (BBBFCI)

07/16/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

Woodman’s of Essex and Bloomberg Radio are teaming up to create a fun, summer economic indicator called the Bloomberg Baystate Business Fried Clam Index, or BBBFCI, a new and exclusive summertime gauge of economic activity measured by the sale of fried clams at Woodman’s of Essex where, in 1916, Lawrence “Chubby” Woodman invented the tasty summer treat.

Each Friday until Labor Day, on Bloomberg Baystate Business (which runs from 5-6pm ET on Boston’s 106.1 FM, 1330 AM, and online at iHeartRadio) host and Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney will talk to Maureen Woodman, sales and marketing manager at Woodman’s of Essex. Maureen will offer up numbers and insights into the family’s business as a window on consumer confidence. If more people are willing to spend their hard-earned clams on clams, that tells us something about the health of the Baystate economy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bloomberg Radio and happy to share some of our insights into the economy by discussing our sales data”, said Maureen.

For each appearance, Maureen will deliver three key numbers:

— Weekly sales numbers for the fried-clam plate that includes a heaping helping of clams, onion rings and French fries. This is Woodman’s most popular clam order. The current price: $29.90 US. Maureen will tell us how many plates were sold in the previous week, along with a 2018 year-over-year comparison. She will also note any change in price or other telling detail.

— Weekly sales of lobster rolls in the previous week, plus the number sold for the same week in 2018. Current price: $21.99.

— The number of clambakes booked in the previous week with a year-over-year comparison. Maureen says “middle America” dines in the restaurant, but the top 2 percent (Bloomberg’s audience) tends to book the clambakes. She can break down the kinds of clients who are booking: number of tech companies, other businesses, etc.

ABOUT WOODMAN’S OF ESSEX
Woodman’s has been awarded “Best Seafood in America” by Forbes FYI, and was named one of the twenty-five “Top Visitor Destinations” by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. They also cater hundreds of clambakes, weddings, and barbeques at the Essex Room function hall and across New England each year, and can ship lobsters or a Fried Clam Kit right to your door.


© Business Wire 2019
