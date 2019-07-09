Woodside Homes : Hosts Two Model Grand Openings in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodside Homes will host two model Grand Opening events in July. The builder's Glendon Vineyards community in Sacramento will grand open on Saturday, July 13. Woodside Homes' new community, Hamlet at Natomas Meadows, also in Sacramento, will open on Saturday, July 20. Both events will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests are sure to experience the "wow" factor during the event, complementing its stylishly designed homes with giant games, giant sweets and giant fun.

Glendon Vineyards is an energy efficient community featuring all two-story homes that offer three updated architectural options; Farmhouse, Cottages and Mission. The beautifully designed floor plans include three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, ranging in size from 1,285 to 1,779 square feet with prices starting in the $300,000's.

"Glendon Vineyards has been thoughtfully crafted with today's resident in mind," says Scott Hoisington, president of Woodside Homes Northern California. "This single-family home community is perfect for first time home buyers, young families will love this community of villages with friendly neighborhoods, winding trails for biking, and neighborhood park and community garden."

Glendon Vineyards homes not only offer family-friendly living, but also upgraded features, including smart home technology and energy efficiencies throughout, making the homes both functional and elegant.

Similarly, Hamlet at Natomas Meadows is also an energy efficient community, boasting attention to detail throughout the carefully designed homes. The all two-story homes offer four updated architectural options and various floorplans, including three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three bathrooms, ranging in size from 1,576 to 2,173 square feet. Prices for the community start in the $300,000's.

"Our stylish architectural designs – Wine-Country, Modern Mid-Century and Modern Prairie – create the ideal setting for an elevated lifestyle," Hoisington noted. "Hamlet is a courtyard-styled community offering residents great trails for walking, running or biking, and is situated around neighborhood parks, a community pool and club house."

Additional amenities offered at Hamlet, include lofts, two-car garages, optional outdoor rooms and upgraded features, including smart home technology and energy efficiencies throughout.

Both Glendon Vineyards and Hamlet at Natomas Meadows are surrounded by endless amenities and options for recreation. From biking trails, to golf, parks and shopping, residents have easy access to it all. The communities are also in close proximity to Downtown Sacramento with its fine dining, night life, the State Capitol, Golden 1 Center, and more.

Glendon Vineyards is located at 8383 Lemberger Way in Sacramento. Hamlet at Natomas Meadows is located at 4366 Shingle Oak Lane in Sacramento. For more information for either community, visit WoodsideWow.com or contact the sales team at (877) 231-0059 or (916) 597-4079.

About Woodside Homes

Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 42nd year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit https://www.woodsidehomes.com/norcal

