Woodside, 35% owner and operator of the Sangomar project, has a right to match Lukoil's $400 million offer for Cairn's 40% stake in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep (RSSD) contract area.

"This transaction is subject to joint venture and government approvals," a Woodside spokeswoman said in emailed comments.

"Woodside will consider all its options," she said.

