Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

"Wool and Bronze" Maison Charles Gets a New Investor : Le Lit National

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Paris , France, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  In June 2019, two high-end French manufactures, both century-old and awarded with the prestigious label “Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant”, join forces. Le Lit National acquires shares in Maison Charles. Together they will channel their marketing resources and focus on their respective international development through a common target audience.
Since its creation in 1909, le Lit National has been a French reference for high-quality handmade bedding. With its exceptional savoir-faire and craftsmanship, the house produces in its Parisian ateliers bespoke beds with incomparable comfort and elegance. Maison Charles, founded in 1908,  are sculptors of light. Renowned for their original creations in the world of decorative lighting and interior design, they perpetuate a unique savoir-faire in the great tradition of the French Master Metalworkers.


Both brands share a common passion for French fine craftsmanship. Both demonstrate care and refinement in every detail and the ambition to push rare traditional skills forward.


For the Beaufour-Lévy family, the acquisition of Maison Charles - supported by Scorimar, holding company of the Marceau Investments equity fund owned and chaired by Armelle Pébereau - builds on the takeover of le Lit National in 2016. 
This new operation is driven by the same desire to support and develop exceptional craftsmanship. It will also allow le Lit National to reach new markets (interior design, luxury hospitality) and consolidate an international growth path. 
For Michael Wagner, this merger reinforces the Charles team with very complementary new skills. Sharing the same quest for exception, he will focus on artistic advice for Maison Charles and support the international development of the two houses.

Attachment 

Dalyce Semko Suanez
Open2America
Phone: (403) 869-3259
E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com
Wool and Bronze Maison Charles gets new Investor Le Lit National

Wool and Bronze Maison Charles gets new Investor Le Lit National

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pBLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
AQ
05:54pBP : urges U.S. EPA to work with automakers to improve vehicle fuel efficiency
RE
05:54pIMPACT SILVER : Announces Financing of $1 Million
PU
05:54pPARENTS : Here's a guide to the best Xbox Game Pass titles to play with your kids this summer
PU
05:54pCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces 119th Consecutive Cash Dividend
BU
05:53pPhunware Appoints Brittany Kaiser to Advisory Board
BU
05:52pNORBORD : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
AQ
05:50pSEC Chairman Clayton Announces Events for Main Street Investors in Boston
NE
05:46pFRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES : Incorporated announces cash dividend
AQ
05:44pTRONOX : 8-k/a
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
4Oil prices little changed despite U.S. crude stock draw
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About