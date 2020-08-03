Word & Brown Launches New Website, Mobile App, and Quote Enhancements

Word & Brown General Agency announced today the launch of its new website, new WBBroker mobile app, and expanded capabilities for quoting through its WBQuote Lite platform.

“We’ve completely revitalized our digital ecosystem and it feels great,” said Jessica Word, president of Word & Brown. “Our website was completely re-architected from the ground up with our brokers in mind. It now offers brokers access into their book of business and makes it easier to see the information they use most. Our new mobile app, WBBroker, pairs perfectly with our new website to give brokers the ability to do everything they’re used to doing on their computer in the palm of their hand, when they are not in their office. It’s truly unparalleled in our market.”

Scott Diehl, vice president of product and digital strategy, adds, “We’ve also made enhancements to our mobile quoting app, WBQuote Lite, so brokers can more easily update an employer census or a contribution scenario, and rerun a quote on the spot while meeting with clients. They can run a provider search as part of the quote to ensure the employer and employees have access to the doctors, specialists, or health care facilities they want in any of the plans being considered. It’s now easier than ever before to compare plans, add a package with a single tap, and drill down for rate and benefit details when they’re needed.”

The broker dashboard in the WBBroker app delivers a complete line of sight on the broker’s business, including open opportunities, inforce policies and premium, upcoming renewals, approved, pending, and in-jeopardy cases in Underwriting, and easy access to Word & Brown’s two quote engines: WBQuote and WBQuote Lite.

Other improvements include the ability to email an underwriter directly with general inquiries or to reply to pending item requests. A built-out compliance section offers information on what brokers need to know to help keep clients in compliance. The expanded online forms library is sure to be a hit with brokers, because it simplifies form and collateral searches.

Headquartered in Orange, California, Word & Brown has a 35-year history of helping brokers address the diverse insurance and employee benefits needs of small and large businesses.

