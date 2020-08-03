Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Word & Brown Launches New Website, Mobile App, and Quote Enhancements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

Word & Brown General Agency announced today the launch of its new website, new WBBroker mobile app, and expanded capabilities for quoting through its WBQuote Lite platform.

“We’ve completely revitalized our digital ecosystem and it feels great,” said Jessica Word, president of Word & Brown. “Our website was completely re-architected from the ground up with our brokers in mind. It now offers brokers access into their book of business and makes it easier to see the information they use most. Our new mobile app, WBBroker, pairs perfectly with our new website to give brokers the ability to do everything they’re used to doing on their computer in the palm of their hand, when they are not in their office. It’s truly unparalleled in our market.”

Scott Diehl, vice president of product and digital strategy, adds, “We’ve also made enhancements to our mobile quoting app, WBQuote Lite, so brokers can more easily update an employer census or a contribution scenario, and rerun a quote on the spot while meeting with clients. They can run a provider search as part of the quote to ensure the employer and employees have access to the doctors, specialists, or health care facilities they want in any of the plans being considered. It’s now easier than ever before to compare plans, add a package with a single tap, and drill down for rate and benefit details when they’re needed.”

The broker dashboard in the WBBroker app delivers a complete line of sight on the broker’s business, including open opportunities, inforce policies and premium, upcoming renewals, approved, pending, and in-jeopardy cases in Underwriting, and easy access to Word & Brown’s two quote engines: WBQuote and WBQuote Lite.

Other improvements include the ability to email an underwriter directly with general inquiries or to reply to pending item requests. A built-out compliance section offers information on what brokers need to know to help keep clients in compliance. The expanded online forms library is sure to be a hit with brokers, because it simplifies form and collateral searches.

Headquartered in Orange, California, Word & Brown has a 35-year history of helping brokers address the diverse insurance and employee benefits needs of small and large businesses. Word & Brown delivers innovative sales tools, industry-leading quoting, personalized sales support, a commitment to helping brokers increase sales, and a pledge to “Service of Unequalled Excellence.” For more information, visit www.wordandbrown.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pPININFARINA S P A : GROUP – INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2020
PU
01:50pINVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends
PR
01:50pDHS Awards $1 Million Phase 2 Contract to Waverley Labs to Deploy the Dynamic AccessID™ Network
GL
01:50pClarkson University Researchers Develop New Technology to Help Combat Harmful Algae Blooms
GL
01:48pDELCATH : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
01:48pAt Virtual MTT-S IMS 2020, Teledyne Showcases Dual-Channel DACs, Track & Hold Amps, Digitizer Studio Software, 90GHz Connectors
BU
01:47pCARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pGOLDRICH MINING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group