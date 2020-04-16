Word & Brown Promotes Marc McGinnis to Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Client Management

Word & Brown General Agency announced today the promotion of Marc McGinnis to Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Client Management. Previously, McGinnis was Vice President of Sales, a role held since 2015, when he rejoined Word & Brown after 16 years as a regional sales leader at former Word & Brown sister company CONEXIS, acquired by WageWorks in 2014.

“Marc’s been a valued member of the Word & Brown team for more than 24 years, and my trusted partner in nurturing new broker relationships and expanding sales at the general agency during the past five years,” said Jessica Word, president of Word & Brown. “I know our brokers and all of us at Word & Brown look forward to his continued leadership in his expanded role.”

In addition to Marc continuing to manage all sales across the general agency’s six regional offices in California and Nevada, he will now provide strategic oversight of key agency and high-profile partnerships as well as organization leadership for Underwriting, Plan Maintenance, Broker Services, and Account Management departments. These departments work collaboratively to provide sales, enrollment, case review, and other assistance to brokers in their delivery of employee benefits products and services to employers, employees, and dependents.

Headquartered in Orange, California, Word & Brown has a 35-year history of helping brokers address the diverse insurance and employee benefits needs of small and large businesses. Word & Brown delivers innovative sales tools, industry-leading quoting, personalized sales support, a commitment to helping brokers increase sales, and a pledge to “Service of Unequalled Excellence.” For more information, visit www.wordandbrown.com.

