Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Word & Brown Promotes Marc McGinnis to Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Client Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

Word & Brown General Agency announced today the promotion of Marc McGinnis to Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Client Management. Previously, McGinnis was Vice President of Sales, a role held since 2015, when he rejoined Word & Brown after 16 years as a regional sales leader at former Word & Brown sister company CONEXIS, acquired by WageWorks in 2014.

“Marc’s been a valued member of the Word & Brown team for more than 24 years, and my trusted partner in nurturing new broker relationships and expanding sales at the general agency during the past five years,” said Jessica Word, president of Word & Brown. “I know our brokers and all of us at Word & Brown look forward to his continued leadership in his expanded role.”

In addition to Marc continuing to manage all sales across the general agency’s six regional offices in California and Nevada, he will now provide strategic oversight of key agency and high-profile partnerships as well as organization leadership for Underwriting, Plan Maintenance, Broker Services, and Account Management departments. These departments work collaboratively to provide sales, enrollment, case review, and other assistance to brokers in their delivery of employee benefits products and services to employers, employees, and dependents.

Headquartered in Orange, California, Word & Brown has a 35-year history of helping brokers address the diverse insurance and employee benefits needs of small and large businesses. Word & Brown delivers innovative sales tools, industry-leading quoting, personalized sales support, a commitment to helping brokers increase sales, and a pledge to “Service of Unequalled Excellence.” For more information, visit www.wordandbrown.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces effective date of make-whole fundamental change relating to its 2.00% exchangeable senior notes due 2020, its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022, and its 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2023
PU
07:33pRESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS : Global Care Capital Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire VirexClear
AQ
07:32pSUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS : Announces Additional Contract Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products for Craft Cannabis Pre-Roll Products
AQ
07:31pAnalysis of COVID-19-Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019-2023 | Convenience Offered by Frozen Ready Meals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pCDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2025
GL
07:23pPony.ai Launches Autonomous Delivery Service to Address Heightened Demand During COVID-19
GL
07:18pGILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
RE
07:16pCIE CORPORACION INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENT : Reports first quarter 2020 results 16/04/2020
PU
07:16pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. – CVGI
BU
07:15pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Proposed Private Offering of First Lien Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
4Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group