WordPerfect Office 2020 Boosts Productivity with a Focus on Favorite Features

OTTAWA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering true office suite power, WordPerfect Office 2020 advances its legendary document control, file format support, eBook publishing, and more. Building on the features customers depend on, WordPerfect® 2020 enables users to work faster and more efficiently.



“WordPerfect has built its reputation as a trusted solution for creating impressive documents,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, Graphics and Productivity at Corel. “Thanks to meticulous formatting control, enhanced PDF functionality, and helpful workflow enhancements, WordPerfect Office 2020 is an all-in-one office suite users can depend on to be more productive than ever.”

A popular choice with users in legal, government, and business, WordPerfect Office is ideal for creating impressive documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. The suite comes complete with PDF functionality; legal-specific features and tools; a powerful Macro Manager; and support for over 60 file types. Network deployment for corporate accounts makes WordPerfect Office 2020 ideal for any office environment.

Work faster with an enhanced workflow

Use new keyboard and mouse shortcuts to view footnotes and endnotes, making it easier to navigate and edit documents. Reveal Codes, an all-time user-favorite tool, now displays codes for font attributes and text alignment features in table cells, rows, and columns, enabling users to customize and format a document with absolute control and confidence. Enter text faster with an expanded list of QuickWords, inserting entire words or phrases into a document using simple abbreviations. When working with spreadsheets, easily format currencies, thanks to updates in Quattro Pro™. Plus, enjoy greater compatibility with the latest displays with new support for high-DPI screens in WordPerfect and Quattro Pro.

Enjoy elevated publishing capabilities and enhanced file compatibility

In just a few clicks, save WordPerfect documents in the popular EPUB eBook format for easy publishing to popular devices. Improved file format compatibility enables users to save WordPerfect files in OpenDocument Text (ODT) format, while updates to PDF functionality give control over the resolution of linked and embedded content. When it comes time to print, take advantage of improved support for labels, table headers, and more.

WordPerfect Office Standard 2020 includes:

WordPerfect® word processor

Quattro Pro™ spreadsheet program

Presentations™ slideshow creator

WordPerfect® Lightning™ digital notebook

WordPerfect®️ eBook Publisher

AfterShot™ 3 photo-editing and management

900+ TrueType fonts; 10,000+ clipart images; 300+ templates; 175+ digital photos; BrainStorm training videos; The Pocket Oxford English Dictionary; the WordPerfect Address Book; and much more.

Pricing and Availability

WordPerfect Office 2020 is available in English and French. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for WordPerfect Office Standard 2020 is $249.99 USD. SRP for WordPerfect Office Home & Student 2020 is $99.99 USD. SRP for WordPerfect Office Professional 2020 is $399.99 USD.

To learn more about WordPerfect Office licensing options for business, government, and education, including volume licensing and network deployment, visit: www.wordperfect.com/en/licensing/ .

For more information and to download a free trial, please visit www.wordperfect.com

