Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WordPerfect Office 2020 Boosts Productivity with a Focus on Favorite Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 10:06am EDT

OTTAWA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering true office suite power, WordPerfect Office 2020 advances its legendary document control, file format support, eBook publishing, and more. Building on the features customers depend on, WordPerfect® 2020 enables users to work faster and more efficiently.

“WordPerfect has built its reputation as a trusted solution for creating impressive documents,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, Graphics and Productivity at Corel. “Thanks to meticulous formatting control, enhanced PDF functionality, and helpful workflow enhancements, WordPerfect Office 2020 is an all-in-one office suite users can depend on to be more productive than ever.”

A popular choice with users in legal, government, and business, WordPerfect Office is ideal for creating impressive documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. The suite comes complete with PDF functionality; legal-specific features and tools; a powerful Macro Manager; and support for over 60 file types. Network deployment for corporate accounts makes WordPerfect Office 2020 ideal for any office environment.

Work faster with an enhanced workflow  

Use new keyboard and mouse shortcuts to view footnotes and endnotes, making it easier to navigate and edit documents. Reveal Codes, an all-time user-favorite tool, now displays codes for font attributes and text alignment features in table cells, rows, and columns, enabling users to customize and format a document with absolute control and confidence. Enter text faster with an expanded list of QuickWords, inserting entire words or phrases into a document using simple abbreviations. When working with spreadsheets, easily format currencies, thanks to updates in Quattro Pro™. Plus, enjoy greater compatibility with the latest displays with new support for high-DPI screens in WordPerfect and Quattro Pro. 

Enjoy elevated publishing capabilities and enhanced file compatibility

In just a few clicks, save WordPerfect documents in the popular EPUB eBook format for easy publishing to popular devices. Improved file format compatibility enables users to save WordPerfect files in OpenDocument Text (ODT) format, while updates to PDF functionality give control over the resolution of linked and embedded content. When it comes time to print, take advantage of improved support for labels, table headers, and more.

WordPerfect Office Standard 2020 includes:

  • WordPerfect® word processor
  • Quattro Pro™ spreadsheet program
  • Presentations™ slideshow creator
  • WordPerfect® Lightning™ digital notebook
  • WordPerfect®️ eBook Publisher
  • AfterShot™ 3 photo-editing and management
  • 900+ TrueType fonts; 10,000+ clipart images; 300+ templates; 175+ digital photos; BrainStorm training videos; The Pocket Oxford English Dictionary; the WordPerfect Address Book; and much more.

Pricing and Availability

WordPerfect Office 2020 is available in English and French. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for WordPerfect Office Standard 2020 is $249.99 USD. SRP for WordPerfect Office Home & Student 2020 is $99.99 USD. SRP for WordPerfect Office Professional 2020 is $399.99 USD.

To learn more about WordPerfect Office licensing options for business, government, and education, including volume licensing and network deployment, visit: www.wordperfect.com/en/licensing/.

For more information and to download a free trial, please visit www.wordperfect.com

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel balloon logo, WordPerfect, AfterShot, CorelDRAW, Lightning, MindManager, Presentations, Quattro Pro, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact:

Saeed Ismail Saeed
Corel PR
saeed.saeed@corel.com
www.corel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a7fea5-32f5-4939-a6a1-8706b2308b71

Primary Logo

Introducing WordPerfect Office 2020

Offering true office suite power, WordPerfect Office 2020 advances its legendary document control, file format support, eBook publishing, and more.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aGEORGE WESTON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:32aTTEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aTrans-Hit Biomarkers Publishes White Paper on The Urgent Need to Change Existing Practices in Biobanking Initiatives supporting the COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
10:31aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Dunkin' adds Uber Eats to delivery partners
AQ
10:31aXPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31aFindings by Epicrop Technologies Founder Launches New Era in Epigenetics Applications for Agriculture
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Powerships Market 2019-2023 | Rising Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30aOLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:30aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : announces 2020 Annual General Meeting voting results
AQ
10:29aHCMUK RAISES MONEY FOR THE NHS : : Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group