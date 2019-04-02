WorkFusion : Named a Leader in Everest Group 2019 PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Intelligent Document Processing

A pioneer of AI-driven automation, WorkFusion recognized as the top vendor on the axis evaluating Vision & Capability in Everest Group’s IDP PEAK Matrix.

WorkFusion, a leading intelligent automation and robotic process automation (RPA) software company, announced that it was named a Leader in Everest Group’s report, IDP Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019. In addition, WorkFusion was positioned as the top vendor in Vision & Capability for its ability to deliver an IDP product successfully.

“WorkFusion has emerged as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for IDP software products in 2019 with its differentiated product features and capabilities that include AutoML, comprehensive software learning features, visual tools to adjust accuracy thresholds, and analytics and dashboards that enable tracking of document processing, manual workers, and AutoML performance metrics over time,” commented Anil Vijayan, Practice Director at Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm. “WorkFusion’s tightly integrated RPA, BPM and AI capabilities within its unified platform enable it to build solutions for a broad spectrum of automation constructs.”

Everest Group defines Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) as any software product or solution that captures data from documents (e.g., email, text, PDF, and scanned documents), and categorizes and extracts relevant data for further processing using AI technologies such as computer vision, OCR, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and machine/deep learning. These solutions are typically non-invasive and can be integrated with internal applications, systems, and other automation platforms. The research firm’s analysts studied the products and interviewed customers of each vendor before distinguishing the market leaders based on market success, overall capability and customer satisfaction.

“Our mission is to help businesses grow revenue, reduce costs and improve customer experience through intelligent automation. Many of the world’s leading companies are already deploying our technology and generating tremendous value,” said WorkFusion President and CEO Alex Lyashok. “IDP is critical to business transformation, which is why it’s a central part of WorkFusion’s unified Intelligent Automation platform, the only solution that offers companies a truly viable path to large-scale, large-outcome intelligent automation. Being recognized by Everest Group as a leader in IDP validates the strength and distinction of our ‘unified platform’ approach to intelligent automation vs. others which seek to stitch together point solutions.”

Everest Group noted WorkFusion’s proprietary AutoML feature among the company’s strengths, which “recommends the appropriate machine learning algorithm for use cases and enables enterprises to determine best-fit machine learning algorithms for their use cases without needing data scientists.” The report also noted WorkFusion’s “wide range of software learning options for both classification and extraction and its analytics console that includes dashboards on STP rates, field-level accuracy, AutoML production performance forecasts, and manual work reduction rates.”

Everest Group also highlighted that WorkFusion’s “reference clients have indicated high satisfaction in its machine learning capabilities and lauded WorkFusion’s flexibility and support for implementation.”

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion’s AI-driven automation and RPA software offers intelligent automation at scale for companies across the globe. Forward-thinking businesses and leading enterprises across the business spectrum choose WorkFusion to reduce their total costs, up-skill their workforces and to gain a competitive edge. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout Europe and Asia.

