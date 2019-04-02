WorkFusion : Named a Leader in Everest Group 2019 PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Intelligent Document Processing

WorkFusion, a leading intelligent automation and robotic process
automation (RPA) software company, announced that it was named a Leader
in Everest Group’s report, IDP Technology Vendor Landscape with
Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019. In addition, WorkFusion was
positioned as the top vendor in Vision & Capability for its ability to
deliver an IDP product successfully.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005381/en/
Everest Group IDP Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)
“WorkFusion has emerged as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for
IDP software products in 2019 with its differentiated product features
and capabilities that include AutoML, comprehensive software learning
features, visual tools to adjust accuracy thresholds, and analytics and
dashboards that enable tracking of document processing, manual workers,
and AutoML performance metrics over time,” commented Anil Vijayan,
Practice Director at Everest Group, a leading research and consulting
firm. “WorkFusion’s tightly integrated RPA, BPM and AI capabilities
within its unified platform enable it to build solutions for a broad
spectrum of automation constructs.”
Everest Group defines Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) as any
software product or solution that captures data from documents (e.g.,
email, text, PDF, and scanned documents), and categorizes and extracts
relevant data for further processing using AI technologies such as
computer vision, OCR, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and
machine/deep learning. These solutions are typically non-invasive and
can be integrated with internal applications, systems, and other
automation platforms. The research firm’s analysts studied the products
and interviewed customers of each vendor before distinguishing the
market leaders based on market success, overall capability and customer
satisfaction.
“Our mission is to help businesses grow revenue, reduce costs and
improve customer experience through intelligent automation. Many of the
world’s leading companies are already deploying our technology and
generating tremendous value,” said WorkFusion President and CEO Alex
Lyashok. “IDP is critical to business transformation, which is why it’s
a central part of WorkFusion’s unified Intelligent Automation platform,
the only solution that offers companies a truly viable path to
large-scale, large-outcome intelligent automation. Being recognized by
Everest Group as a leader in IDP validates the strength and distinction
of our ‘unified platform’ approach to intelligent automation vs. others
which seek to stitch together point solutions.”
Everest Group noted WorkFusion’s proprietary AutoML feature among the
company’s strengths, which “recommends the appropriate machine learning
algorithm for use cases and enables enterprises to determine best-fit
machine learning algorithms for their use cases without needing data
scientists.” The report also noted WorkFusion’s “wide range of software
learning options for both classification and extraction and its
analytics console that includes dashboards on STP rates, field-level
accuracy, AutoML production performance forecasts, and manual work
reduction rates.”
Everest Group also highlighted that WorkFusion’s “reference clients have
indicated high satisfaction in its machine learning capabilities and
lauded WorkFusion’s flexibility and support for implementation.”
A licensed copy of the IDP PEAK Matrix™ along with WorkFusion’s
evaluation excerpt can be downloaded at www.workfusion.com/peak
About WorkFusion
WorkFusion’s AI-driven automation and RPA software offers intelligent
automation at scale for companies across the globe. Forward-thinking
businesses and leading enterprises across the business spectrum choose
WorkFusion to reduce their total costs, up-skill their workforces and to
gain a competitive edge. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City
with operations throughout Europe and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005381/en/