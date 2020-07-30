WorkFusion : Named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for RPA

Intelligent Automation vendor placed in Leaders quadrant in one of the fastest-growing software segments in the enterprise software market tracked by Gartner

WorkFusion, a top provider of Intelligent Automation technology, today announced it has been placed by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation.”1 Gartner recognized WorkFusion based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We believe Gartner’s recognition of WorkFusion in the Leaders quadrant validates our customer-first approach — with pre-built automation solutions designed to lower costs dramatically, and in record time, for areas with higher levels of document-related manual and cognitive work across some of the most critical processes in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and other sectors, ” said WorkFusion CEO Alex Lyashok.

“The right automation approach is to be able to deliver meaningful and measurable benefits to businesses in weeks or months, not years, and without disrupting core infrastructure or systems. As an example, for organizations in regulated-service industries such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), the WorkFusion Intelligent Automation Cloud platform can quickly and easily manage document-heavy processes — and in some cases can cut costs by 50% within 3 months,” Lyashok said. “We believe our positioning in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner is a confirmation of this product strategy, and appreciate the report’s acknowledgement of our history of innovation.”

Read the report here.

WorkFusion is trusted by many globally influential enterprises, including 5 of the world’s top 10 banks and financial services companies, all of which use its signature prepackaged solutions to automate core and mission-critical operations — from Anti–Money Laundering and Account Opening, to Know Your Customer, mortgage lending, Treasury regulations, document custody and beyond.

Learn more about WorkFusion® solutions and the Intelligent Automation Cloud™ at workfusion.com

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation,” Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Cathy Tornbohm, Naved Rashid, Melanie Alexander, 27 July 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005894/en/