WorkJam : Announces Acquisition of Peerio Technologies

WorkJam, the leading digital workplace solutions provider, today announces the completion of the acquisition of Peerio Technologies (“Peerio”), a leading provider of employee communication software with one of the most secure messaging and file sharing technology platforms on the market today.

By acquiring Peerio and its entire workforce, WorkJam is continuing to invest in building the market’s most complete enterprise class digital workplace platform - one that unifies the employee experience across an ever-growing number of channels, devices, and touch points.

With this acquisition, WorkJam is enhancing its existing team communication and workstream collaboration capabilities with secure live chat enabling teams to connect and collaborate more effectively than ever before. In addition, the secure document and content sharing capabilities will enable teams to stay productive by making it easier to share documents in a centralized workspace.

With the acquisition of Peerio, WorkJam delivers an even more robust Digital Workplace solution, complete with the highest-level of security and data privacy. The platform delivers greater security than traditional enterprise-grade communication applications and exceeds existing security standards, including those imposed by the military and the healthcare, financial services, and legal sectors.

“When it comes to communicating with a large dispersed group of non-desk workers, control over data security is everything,” said Steven Kramer, CEO and co-founder of WorkJam. “Organizations can no longer afford the immense risk of their employees using unsanctioned and unsecure communication systems that cause a company to lose control over its confidential data and the personal data of its employees. With the addition of Peerio, WorkJam now provides the most secure digital workplace platform available — a platform that exceeds the most demanding security standards any enterprise could have when it comes to communicating with their workforce.”

With Peerio, WorkJam provides users with three different secure modes of communication: Live Chat, Channels, and Messaging. The live chat feature provides a secure way for corporate and frontline team members to message instantly with each other to communicate about day-to-day activities and also securely share files in a chat format. The messaging feature allows communication to be sent directly to a user’s in-box and the channels feature provides the ability to post targeted communications to different segments of the non-desk workforce or by topic area and allows feedback through channel post comments and likes. These modes of communication allow corporate headquarters personnel to communicate directly to the frontline employees and frontline employees to communicate between each other.

“We couldn’t be more proud to join forces with a company like WorkJam,” said Vincent Drouin, founder and CEO of Peerio. “The team shares in our mission to provide simple and secure communication for everyone. Together, we will drive the future of enterprise communication and collaboration in the Digital Workplace.”

WorkJam is a leading end-to-end solution that enables the digital workplace for large and mid-sized service organizations. The WorkJam Digital Workplace platform streamlines scheduling, communication, training, task management, and more into a unified application for employees across a wide range of industries, enabling companies with non-desk workers to achieve outsized operational improvements, foster collaboration, build their culture, and discover new ways of doing business.

To learn more about WorkJam, please visit: https://www.workjam.com/

The WorkJam Digital Workplace unleashes the potential of your enterprise workforce through agile scheduling, transformative communication, experiential learning, and tailored recognition.

WorkJam increases sales conversion, drives down labor costs, lowers absenteeism and attrition rates, improves compliance, optimizes labor in relation to demand, and improves the customer experience through a more motivated and engaged workforce. For employees, WorkJam delivers more control over their schedule, providing work-life balance, as well as the opportunity to develop skills, improve sales acumen, and maximize their earnings to advance their economic well-being. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/

