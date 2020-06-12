Log in
Workforce Analytics Helped a Manufacturing Company to Bridge the Gap Between Rhetoric and Reality | A Quantzig Success Story

06/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest success story that sheds light on how a manufacturing company bridged the gap between rhetoric and reality leveraging workforce analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005269/en/

Workforce analytics offers a strategic overview that helps employers to effectively manage a high-performing workforce. The data is mostly extracted from a human resource management system that keeps track of huge volumes of employee data. By leveraging workforce data businesses can move a step closer to becoming a high-performing organization. The insights derived from your workforce data if done in the right way could be game-changing. As per our workforce analytics experts, analyzing data taken from human resources systems related to payroll or talent suites and business operations can reveal insights that can help manufacturing companies to raise the quality of newly hired workforce. However, without the right workforce analytics tools, businesses usually fly blind, rather than relying on insights that can be obtained from workforce analytics trends.

Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of workforce analytics solutions that can help you enhance employee retention rate.

Engagement Overview

With the increasing volumes of employee data, the client was looking forward to devising a concrete methodology to answer important workforce management questions. The need of making better business decisions faster has turned out to be a major challenge for the client. The client was facing a huge talent shortage and the hiring costs were too high. Apart from these challenges the client was also facing predicaments in retaining workforce.

Speak to our analytics experts to know how workforce analytics can help manufacturing companies to enhance recruitment processes.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Quantzig’s team of workforce analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client tackle their challenges. This workforce analytics engagement primarily revolved around combining data extracted from the client’s human resource information system with other data sources. Then the client was able to develop predictive models with 20% accuracy rate.

Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights into our workforce analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's workforce analytics helped the client to:

  • Predict employee churn rate
  • Optimize recruitment strategy
  • Reduce hiring costs
  • Quantzig’s workforce analytics solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges of hiring talents. Request for more information.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
