Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Workforce Institute Radio Podcast: Developing Your Frontline Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Kronos Incorporated:


What: Joyce Maroney, executive director of The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, welcomes Dr. Martin Armstrong, vice president of payroll shared services at Charter Communications, to discuss his chapter in the most recent Workforce Institute book, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce.” Armstrong’s chapter, “What Frontline Leadership Needs Now,” explores the critical importance of investing in the development of frontline managers.

Topics discussed on the podcast include:

  • Identifying the key behaviors and skillsets frontline managers need to be successful;
  • The importance of empowering frontline managers with the necessary tools to enable strategic thinking, effective communication, and strong execution of tasks; and
  • Proven research and practical insight on how decision-making techniques and change management training can help frontline managers be successful in their roles.

When: Available now.

Where: The Workforce Institute at Kronos podcast page or at Apple Podcasts.

Why: The Workforce Institute provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe. By bringing together thought leaders, The Workforce Institute is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the knowledge and information they need to manage their workforces effectively and provide a voice for employees on important workplace issues. A hallmark of The Workforce Institute's research is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the needs of organizations. For additional information, visit www.workforceinstitute.org.

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the world’s most innovative HCM and workforce management companies. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

© 2020 Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pBETTER CHOICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:16pKHOROS : Care Now Offers Google's Business Messages to Serve Customers Online
BU
01:15pBBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
01:12pGermany won't agree on 5G rules before summer break
RE
01:12pNovartis Resolves Legacy FCPA Investigations
GL
01:10pEXCLUSIVE : France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources
RE
01:08pWORLD GYM INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Lewis Stanton Chief Executive Officer & Jarrod Saracco Chief Operations Officer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group