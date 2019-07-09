Workforce Logiq : Hires New Chief Global Sales Officer

Andrea Sugden, industry veteran, joins leading workforce management provider to continue global expansion.

Workforce Logiq, the workforce management company transforming how organizations win talent across the globe, has hired Andrea Sugden as its Chief Global Sales Officer. Sugden, who joins the company’s executive team, brings over 20 years of industry experience and expertise having led sales, account management, and supplier management teams supporting both U.S. and global client relationships. Most recently, Andrea was Executive Vice President, U.S. Sales and National Accounts, for Adecco Staffing, a global recruitment and workforce solutions provider. Andrea’s staffing industry leadership has been recognized by a multitude of awards for sales growth and client retention.

“Talent shortages, technology innovation, and changing worker demographics are driving organizations to reimagine new ways to manage their talent supply chain. I’m joining Workforce Logiq because of their committed investments in their clients’ success with transformative and AI-powered workflows and workforce analytics,” said Sugden. “We have a shared mission of delivering measurable value to clients and I am excited about leading our team of expert advisors to drive growth for our company.”

“Andrea is a proven talent, has deep industry knowledge, and the hands on experience required to advise clients on their complex workforce management programs,” said Jim Burke, CEO of Workforce Logiq. “Andrea will hit the ground running delivering clients the edge they need to win and manage talent.”

Andrea is a graduate of the University of Tampa and attended the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

To learn more about Workforce Logiq, visit www.workforcelogiq.com

About Workforce Logiq

Workforce Logiq — the global leader in workforce management intelligence, technology and expertise — enables organizations to win the talent they need to grow. With customers in 50 countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time analytics and patented and patent-pending, award-winning technologies, including Managed Service Provider (MSP), Vendor Management System (VMS), and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions. The company helps clients attain greater management, performance, and financial control over their talent supply chains. Powered by more than 1,000 workforce management experts, the company currently manages 15,000 global supplier relationships and USD $3 billion in spend globally. Workforce Logiq is headquartered in Orlando, Florida; its European headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden. Formerly operating as ZeroChaos, the company rebranded to Workforce Logiq in January 2019. For more information visit www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.

