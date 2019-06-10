Workhorse : Secures $25 Million Financing

New Capital Enables Workhorse to Finalize N-GEN R&D and Scale Production in 2019

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) ('Workhorse' or 'the Company'), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric-mobility solutions to the transportation sector, has entered into subscription agreements for a private offering with a group of institutional investors, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $25 million.

Under the terms of the agreements, the investors acquired shares of Series B preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock. The Series B preferred stock is not convertible, but the holders are entitled to annual dividends payable in shares of common stock. Full details relating to the private offering can be found in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2019.

The closing with respect to approximately $15,000,000 occurred on May 31, 2019, and the balance of approximately $10,000,000 will close today, June 10, 2019. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and research and development, allowing the company to focus on finalizing the R&D associated with the N-GEN followed by production of the existing contracted backlog.

'This funding provides Workhorse with sufficient capital to fully deliver on our existing backlog and will enable us to make significant strides in our strategic vision of being a leader in the electric last mile delivery space,' said Company CEO Duane Hughes. 'We now have all necessary pieces in place to bridge Workhorse into full-scale N-GEN production and are looking forward to commencing the manufacturing process, in earnest, during the fourth quarter of this year.'

Separately, on April 23, 2019, Workhorse also terminated its preexisting At-the-Market (ATM) Offering Sales Agreement with Cowen and Company, which had been in place since June 2017.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Workhorse Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'future,' 'continue,' or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; our ability to successfully complete research and development of our vehicles and, in turn, to commence production in a timely manner; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Workhorse expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

WKHS@gatewayir.com

