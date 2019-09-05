Workhuman : Announces New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Pink as Keynote Speaker at Workhuman : Live 2020 Conference

World-renowned business thinker and bestselling author focused on business, work, and behavior to share actionable insights for connecting organizational and personal purpose

Workhuman®, a leading provider of human applications and the world’s fastest-growing integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform, today announced New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned business thinker Daniel Pink as a keynote speaker for its Workhuman Live™ 2020 conference, May 11-14, in San Antonio, Texas.

The annual Workhuman Live conference celebrates the power of humanity in the workplace to energize cultures, unlock human potential, and unite workforces around a shared purpose. The conference has grown over six times in size since the inaugural event in 2015. Previous years have seen highly influential thought leaders and visionaries take the stage at the conference, including former first lady Michelle Obama, actors George Clooney, Viola Davis, and Geena Davis, activists Amal Clooney and Tarana Burke, and award-winning authors Brené Brown, Simon Sinek, Adam Grant, and Shawn Achor.

At Workhuman Live 2020, attendees ranging from HR directors and managers to CEOs, CHROs, CIOs, and CFOs can explore business trends, learn about compelling HR issues, and discuss the biggest trends and topics impacting the modern workplace. Speakers will cover eight main content tracks including The Gratitude Effect, Authentic D&I, The Future of Leadership, and The Work-Life Blend, and discuss topics such as the power of recognition, overcoming biases, parity and equality in the workplace, establishing workplace cultures of collaboration and respect, and the future of work.

“Daniel has changed the way companies view the modern workplace and the future of work through his books about business and behavior,” said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. “His actionable advice and teachable moments have motivated thousands of people over the years to achieve personal and professional goals, and we know he’ll have the same impact on attendees of Workhuman Live 2020.”

Pink is the author of six provocative books — including his newest, “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing,” which spent four months on the New York Times bestseller list. His other books include the long-running New York Times bestseller “A Whole New Mind” and the #1 New York Times bestsellers “Drive” and “To Sell is Human.” His books have won multiple awards, been translated into 39 languages, and sold 3 million copies worldwide. Pink’s TED Talk on the puzzle of motivation is one of the 10 most-watched TED Talks of all time, with more than 24 million views.

“Purpose is one of the biggest motivators in the workplace,” said Pink. “But purpose isn’t just about changing the world or doing something deeply significant and transcendent, it’s about doing something that matters and gets noticed by your co-workers and colleagues. My keynote at Workhuman Live 2020 will help attendees connect organizational and personal purpose and unlock motivational power that drives success.”

About Workhuman

Workhuman® helps forward-thinking companies energize their cultures, unlock their employees’ passion and potential, and unite their workforce around a shared purpose. With the world’s fastest-growing social recognition and continuous performance management platform, our mission is to lead the movement to celebrate the power of humanity in the workplace through gratitude and peer-to-peer recognition. Workhuman® Cloud, a suite of human applications, uncovers provocative workplace data and human insights, delivering tangible results powered by our core belief – the more motivated and valued employees are, the more they can perform the best work of their lives. Workhuman (formerly known as Globoforce) was founded in 1999 and is co-headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

